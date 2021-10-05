FIX & REPLACE MULTIMEDIA Unity Unveils New Era of Live Sports with Unity Metacast | Business

SAN FRANCISCO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 5, 2021–

UNITY UNVEILS A NEW ERA OF LIVE SPORTS WITH UNITY METACAST

UFC to collaborate with Unity on research and development of potential MMA uses

Gaming industry veteran and former Liverpool Football Club CEO Peter Moore to lead Unity Sports & Live Entertainment division

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for the creation and exploitation of interactive real-time 3D (RT3D) content, unveiled Unity Metacast, an innovative new platform that will lead the evolution of 3D in real time (RT3D) for professional sports. Unity Metacast is an RT3D sports platform for creating and delivering interactive content directly to the consumer. UFC, the leading mixed martial arts organization and one of the world’s most popular sports brands, will collaborate on research and development of potential applications for Unity Metacast in UFC content.

Unity Metacast uses volumetric technology, which encompasses the process of capturing, visualizing and interacting with the real world, from moving people to static objects, in 3D. This content can then be viewed from any angle, in real time, giving the audience the ability to see every bead of sweat, banging, pulling back and submitting, as if they were coming face to face with themselves. on the famous Octagon canvas.

The future of sport is about freedom, choice and interactivity, and consumers are no longer happy to feed off linear 2D content, said Peter Moore, senior vice president and general manager, Sports and Entertainment in direct, Unity. I’m excited to launch a brand new division for Unity, and with Metacast, we plan to lead the evolution of sports in real time. The fact that another UFC global innovator is exploring how to use this technology to improve their content will help usher in a new era of interactivity for fans around the world, forever changing the way we watch and interact with sports. that we love.

Unity and the UFC, known for their respective innovations, are collaborating to explore the many possibilities that Unity Metacast brings to the world of sports and live entertainment. Revolutionizing sports management, participation and consumption, Unity Metacast will deliver a truly interactive second-screen experience for fans, rich storytelling tools for broadcasters, and data analytics for teams, coaches and athletes, as well as the ability to create more meaningful and impressionable marketing campaigns.

One of our brand maxims is Be First and this collaboration with Unity is a great example of how we want to be the first to use this technology to improve the UFC experience for our fans, said Lawrence Epstein, director of the operation of UFC. We look forward to exploring the opportunities with Peter and his team to determine the best ways to incorporate real-time 3D into UFC content.

Unity Metacast is part of Unity’s new Sports & Live Entertainment division, led by gaming industry veteran Peter Moore and former CEO of Liverpool Football Club. Peter has over 30 years of experience in games, entertainment and consumer products. The mission of this division is to redefine the way the world interacts with sports and live entertainment.

About the unit

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for the creation and exploitation of real-time 3D content (RT3D). Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers and more, use Unity to bring their imaginations to life. The Unitys platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize real-time interactive 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s research and development team of more than 1,800 people keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest versions and platforms. The apps developed by the creators of Unity were downloaded over five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

About UFC

The UFC® is the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with over 625 million fans and 166 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events each year in some of the world’s most prestigious arenas, while broadcasting to approximately 900 million TV homes in more than 175 countries. The UFC athlete roster includes the world’s top MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information visit UFC.com and follow the UFC on Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

