Amazon series based on the films “A League Apart” in Greensburg





Parts of Greensburg are transported to the 1940s as filming continues for an upcoming Amazon Prime series based on “A League of Their Own,” the 1992 film. Sony-Amazon Studios production began filming in June in parts of western Pennsylvania. Crews have recently been spotted around Greensburg and have so far turned the historic city center station into Rockford station, with new signs and a 1943 Uncle Sam poster – a popular image used during the First and World War II – as well as other images of war. On Tuesday, crews closed the roads around the station, where they are expected to film until 7 p.m. A letter sent to residents – provided to the Tribune-Review by Ashley Kertes, executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation – shows that several roads are closed to traffic and parking, including: Harrison and Concord avenues between Liberty Street and Seton Hill Drive

Liberty Street and Seton Hill Drive between Concord and Harrison avenues In addition to downtown, the production company has set up trucks and trailers at Lynch Field, near the firefighter training tower and next to several baseball fields. According to Greensburg Police Captain Shawn Denning, filming was originally scheduled to take place on Monday, but has been postponed due to the weather. City administrator Kelsye Hantz said filming should take a day, but noted that crews started assembling the sets last week. “We are working closely with the City of Greensburg and the Greensburg Police Department to help make this experience a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” wrote Joshua Jenks, deputy location manager for Sony / Amazon, in the letter. In addition to Greensburg, several cities in western Pennsylvania have also hosted production crews for the series throughout the summer. According to The Beaver County Times, several filming locations took place in the county, including Aliquippa and Ambridge. Filming also took place in the South Side neighborhood of Pittsburgh earlier this year, Pittsburgh Magazine reported. The 1992 film, directed by the late Penny Marshal, presented the Rockford Fisheries and played Tom Hanks as a manager with Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna among the featured players. The Peaches played in Rockford, Ill. From 1943 to 1954, winning four titles. The series, developed by Abbi Jacobson and writer Will Graham, will introduce new characters who play in the All-American Women’s Professional Baseball League, which premiered in 1943. The show will take a closer look at race, with a more diverse cast than the movie, and sexuality. The series will feature several stars including Jacobson, known for his role in the “Broad City” television series; D’Arcy Carden, who starred in the television series “The Good Place”; Sings Adams, who starred in the horror film “Bad Hair”; and Nick Offerman, who starred in “Parks and Recreation”. It was not immediately clear when the series would air.

Megan Tomasic is a writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, [email protected] or via Twitter .

