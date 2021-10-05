Adah Sharma ready to explore new genres | Bollywood





Actor Adah Sharma believes female-centric action flicks will be the next big thing in the industry. Times have changed today. All kinds of subjects and stories are adapted into films. And thankfully, the action as a genre is re-explored in new nuances, much like Hollywood. Action movies are now specially designed for girls. It’s gonna be a big transformation, says the 1920 and Commando actor. Trained in Silambam, an Indian weapons-based martial art, and Mallakhamb, Sharma says she is ready for other action roles to come. I have been preparing and training since I was a child. My level of fitness has always been good because I train a lot. Also, I’m doing some action movies, including an international project, where more action workshops will be organized according to the scripts. Sharma feels comfortable with all kinds of genres and wants to explore more. I started with a horror movie which is an unusual way to start for a newcomer. But I was never in two minds because I was auditioning for work and I knew I had to start somewhere. In the beginning, I had to say no to many roles and I was also rejected. But, I think, that’s part of the game and ultimately, 1920 came to meet me and here I am today. Up to this day, I have touched on several topics like horror, action, emotional drama and I think now is the time for a romantic comedy, be it in Hindi or Telugu, adds the ‘actor. Sharma shares that the pandemic would have been difficult if her mother hadn’t lived with her. Anyone will lose their reason for being locked up at home, having no idea when everything will be okay. My mother was there with me in this phase. Also, when I was offered a Telugu film Interrogation point as soon as the confinement was over, I said yes, mainly because it was going to provide work for so many daily wage technicians. It was shot in the jungle from start to finish, so the fear of catching a virus was pretty low. Sharma has completed four projects, including a Hindi film Aisa Waisa Pyar, Commando 4 and webseries Vacation 2.

