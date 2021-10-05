SAG Awards 2022: Which actor should receive the Lifetime Achievement Award?





The Screen Actors Guild will hold its annual ceremony on February 27, 2022. The SAG-AFTRA Selection Committee will likely announce the recipient of the Award of Excellence in the near future. Who do you think should win this prestigious trophy? This event skipped the annual tradition in 2021 for an abbreviated, pre-recorded ceremony. Given that three men in a row have been selected for 2018, 2019 and 2020, we would expect one woman to be chosen this time around. In fact, we already published an Actress Poll last week which was won by Barbra streisand, followed closely by Meryl Streep (see full results here). Just in case it’s a male actor, take our poll below and make your best guess about the selection. The 10 actors in the survey all have two things in common with typical decisions of this committee: being at least 65 years old and having a history of charitable and / or humanitarian work. We do not include the very deserving Gene Hackman and Jack nicholson since they retired and made no public appearances. SEESAG Life Achievement Award: Complete gallery of winners since 1995

The following living people have already received this award and would no longer be chosen (the reference year is that of the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne woodward (1986), Robert redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Sidney Poitier (2000), Clint eastwood (2003), Julie andrews (2007), James earl jones (2009), Betty Blanche (2010), Dick van dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol burnett (2016), Lily tomlin (2017), Morgan freeman (2018), Alain Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020). Here are the 10 possibilities presented in our survey below, all over the age of 65: WARREN BEATTY

Single Oscar (“Reds” for achievement) in 14 nominations; Kennedy Honor Center; AFI Life Achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award. JEFF BRIDGES

Single Oscar (“Crazy Heart”) in seven nominations; once nominated for an Emmy; Cecil B. DeMille Award. MICHAEL CAINE

Two-time Oscar winner (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The Cider House Rules”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy nominee; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. ROBERT DUVAL

Single Oscar (“Tender Mercies”) in seven nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Broken Trail”) in five nominations. HARRISON FORD

Nominated once for the Oscars; AFI Life Achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award. SEETom Hanks Movies: 20 Greatest Movies Ranked Worst To Best

TOM HANKS

Two-time Oscar winner (“Philadelphia”, “Forrest Gump”) in six nominations; seven-time Emmy winner (production and direction) in 17 nominations; Kennedy Honor Center; AFI Life Achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award. Dustin Hoffman

Two-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer”, “Rain Man”) in seven nominations; Emmy winner (“Death of a Salesman”) in two nominations; Kennedy Honor Center; AFI Life Achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award. ANTHONY HOPKINS

Twice Oscar winner (“The Silence of the Lambs”, “The Father”) in six nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case,” “The Bunker”) in six nominations; Cecil B. DeMille Prize; ennobled by Queen Elizabeth II. AL PACINO

Once Oscar winner (“Scent of a Woman”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Angels in America,” “You Don’t Know Jack”) in three nominations; Kennedy Honor Center; AFI Life Achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award. SEEDenzel Washington Movies: 20 Greatest Movies Ranked Worst To Best

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Twice Oscar winner (“Glory”, “Training Day”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy nominee; AFI Life Achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award. Participate in our survey

