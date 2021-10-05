Book review: Taste, by Stanley Tucci





What is it doing here? Tucci’s mother asks, finding the very cheese that was given to her grandmother a few hours earlier. But you love him, replies his grandmother. So do you, said his mother. That’s why I bought it for you! I have enough cheese, said his grandmother. Among southern Italians, culinary generosity and culinary intimidation are very similar. Italy plays an important role in the taste, as Tucci keeps coming back to taste and learn more about its food, although captivating scenes appear all over the world: in Vancouver, where an Italian restaurant becomes its home away from home; in Egilsstadir, Iceland, where he hit the lamb; in London, where he and his future wife, Felicity Blunt, pluck the feathers of two dead pheasants at a local restaurateur, giving a new definition to the term lovebirds. Tucci is a playful, amiable tour guide throughout. But the tour itself is a bit of a mess. He casually switches between passages told in simple prose and anecdotes rendered in a film script dialogue; between lessons on the composition of a particular pasta dish and mini-tutorials on important culinary figures; between recipes, menus and calendars; between salty language and punctilious references (a martini is her twilight glass, while her newborn and that of Felicity are their sweet number). It’s easy to digest but undercooked. And that can leave you feeling a bit undernourished. Oh, there’s plenty of antipasti, primi, secondi and dolci, as well as vini galore. Tucci is talkative about what he shoveled and poured out in a hedonistic sense. But he is more reluctant to what, in the spiritual sense, was already there. He gives less details on the untimely death of his first wife or on his decision, after having three children with her, to have two more with Felicity than on the preparation, the service and the tasting of the timpano, a gigantic drum. of semi-made pasta. famous by Big Night. This is the subject of 10 pages. Taste demands your time and attention, and yet, all too often in the memories of public-wary celebrities, keeps you at a distance. But Tucci’s fame has one advantage: other celebrities, including, but not limited to, Streep. Here he is in Paris, shooting Robert Altman’s film Prt – Porter and having dinner with Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni. Back home, he and actor Oliver Platt try their hand at roasting a whole pig with their uncertain hands. And no less idolatrous that Ryan Reynolds accompanies him until his feeding tube is removed, an almost sloppy procedure as the doctor is eyeing Reynolds. Tucci at one point apologized for his high-level name drop, but he didn’t need to. It’s a spice that most What I Ate books don’t have.

