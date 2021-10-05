Money Machine sends money to Alabama National Fair starting Friday

The forecast is blustery with a chance to make money when the “10 Best Days of Fall” kicks off Friday in Montgomery.

Get ready for the Blizzard of Dollars Slot, a new addition to the Alabama National Fair that will have guests flying green through October 17 on the main stage inside the Garrett Coliseum, 155 Federal Drive .

“It blows the money up in the air,” said Randy Stephenson, executive director of the fair. “You have 35 seconds to collect all the money you can get. There will be at least $ 1,000 in it every time we do it.”

Make sure to bring your smartphone to the show, because here’s how it works:

Eligible salon guests who wish to enter the machine should text “SILVER” to 78000 for instructions.

ATMs are at 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, as well as at school (Monday, October 11).

Half an hour before each slot machine hour, guests will be invited to come on stage and then text a specific word to 78000. From this group, three people will be chosen to enter the machine and collect all the money. money they can catch. in the air.

While the fair has given cash gifts in previous years, these raffles have been made. Last year’s fair had no cash gifts due to the pandemic.

“We want to have a fair. We did it last year and we learned some things,” Stephenson said. “We’re moving forward with this.”

Veterans and first responders enter for free

While the fair usually hosts a special night to honor veterans, this year the entire race offers free entry for them.

“Active or retired military,” Stephenson said.

First responders also enter for free, with their ID, for 10 days.

Regular admission to the fair is $ 10 and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

There are also special admission offers, like Friday and October 15, where anyone who donates to the Tri-County Humane Shelter earns $ 5. For the October 11 school day, students through grade 12 earn $ 5. Thursday, October 14 is Dollar Day, with a $ 1 entry with non-perishable food donations.

Local and regional acts on an outdoor stage

Like last year, the show continues with local and regional events throughout its journey on the outdoor stage.

The lineup, which includes music and cheering teams, includes:

Saturday: YMCA cheer squads at 4 p.m., and Lisa Perkins and the E-Lusion Bandat at 7 p.m.

Sunday: The Big KD 94.1 presents J’Cenae and RnB Pooh at 7 p.m.

Monday: A choir showcase at 9:30 am featuring eight choral groups from the local school.

Wednesday: A jazz showcase from the Tallassee and Marbury High School groups at 7 p.m.

Thursday October 14: Steel CuZn at 7 p.m.

Friday October 15: John Bull Band at 7 p.m.

Saturday October 16: Jessie Lynn at 7 p.m.

Sunday October 17: presentation of the gospel Praise 96.5 WMGY at 7 p.m. with KT Ellis, Choraettes, Alto is Lovely, Ellie and the Boys and Tim Frierson,

Inside Garrett

On the second Saturday, October 16, the show will bring its robotics competition back to high school, Stephenson said.

“It’s a really beautiful thing to watch,” Stephenson said. “The kids are too smart.”

It takes place at 10 a.m. on the Garrett Coliseum stage.

Also inside Garrett, exhibitors will be upstairs in the Colosseum, and there will be art and flower displays upstairs.

Stephenson said the usual large fairground concerts at Garrett will no longer take place this year due to virus issues with thousands of people sitting together inside the Colosseum.

“We roll and roll,” Stephenson said. “We do everything except our indoor shows, obviously.”

Halfway fun

Wade Shows returns with all their halfway rides, booths, and goodies to enjoy.

“They are a great partner for us,” said Stephenson. “They are doing a great job. They are a very safety conscious group of people.”

Among the attractions are several favorites, including the Swifty Swine Pig Races, Puppetone Rockers, Sea Lion Splash, Scott’s Magic Show, K9’s In Flight and the Zerbini Family Circus.

For rides, bracelets are available. They are $ 30 over several days. For the school day on Monday, the bracelets cost $ 15. The bracelets are $ 25 on October 12, 13, and 14. Tickets for the journey are also available.

Consult the daily events program onalnationalfair.orgfor the halfway daily start times.

Competitions

As always, the fair hosts major livestock exhibitions and competitions for cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

There is also horse shooting, art guild contests, a choral festival, flowers, and a school art exhibit.

A complete list of contests, and how to enter them, is online atalnationalfair.org/competitions.

More adjustments in the event of a pandemic

Unlike last year, masks are no longer mandatory for show guests.

“Masks will be optional,” Stephenson said. “You can wear them if you want, if you’re comfortable with them.”

Remediation efforts will continue throughout the exhibition grounds.

“We’ve always been very conscious of sanitation because of animal husbandry,” Stephenson said. “We’ve always had hand sanitizers at all the food stations and up and down halfway, and barns and stuff like that.”

Stephenson said they will continue to sanitize high-sensitivity areas around the fair, such as rides and doorknobs.

“It’s very little effort and it goes a long way,” he said.

Flag disposal service

Your American flag looks worn, but you don’t know what to do with it?

“We’re going to help them,” Stephenson said. “We will be collecting your discarded American flags this year at the fair.”

On the last Sunday evening at the fair, Stephenson said they would have a real flag-removal ceremony.

Contact reporter Shannon Heupel of Montgomery Advertiser at [email protected]