Bollywood Roundup: Richa Chada, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vidyulekha Raman, and more …

Richa Chadha to shoot his first production in Uttarakhand

Bombay– Bollywood actress Richa Chada enjoyed filming for the series “Candy” in the mountains so much that she plans to shoot her first production “Girls Will Be Girls” in Uttarakhand.

Directed by Shuchi Talati and produced by Pushing Button Studios, the story takes place in a Himalayan boarding school in a hill station in northern India.

Richa said, “I loved filming for ‘Candy’ and not just because it’s such a compelling story, but also because of where we were filming. It was so peaceful and serene that I found it easier to concentrate than in the city.

The plot of the film revolves around the coming of age of a 16-year-old girl and her relationship with her mother.

The actress added, “Since ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is set at a boarding school in the hill station, I think Uttarakhand will be a perfect place. Fingers crossed.”

Details on the film’s casting are still under wraps.

Chandan Roy Sanyal goes dark as a ruthless criminal in ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’

Bombay– Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal talks about playing a ruthless villain in the upcoming ‘Sanak: Hope Under Siege’ movie. Chandan is seen as a hostage-taking mastermind who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. The trailer is out now.

In the trailer, Chandan is introduced as a villain and along with him the others are Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, and Neha Dhupia.

Chandan Roy Sanyal says, “I’m excited about ‘Sanak’ because it’s the first time I’ve tried a full-fledged villain. The trailer for the film was cut brilliantly and I’m glad people are expecting the best from me. I was fortunate to have well-wishers who enjoyed a glimpse of my work in the trailer. As the villain of the film, I would say that it takes a “sanki” villain to have a “sanki” hero.

Directed by Kanishk Varma, ‘Sanak’ is a story of the events unfolding with a besieged hospital. The hostage drama airs on Disney + Hotstar on October 15.

Hunted for photos of swimsuits, actress Vidyulekha Raman denounces the “aunts and uncles of 1920”

Chennai– South Indian actress Vidyulekha Raman has been trolled for posting photos on Instagram showing her in a bikini on her honeymoon in the Maldives. The trolls kept asking the actress when she would get a divorce.

The actor married his fiance, Sanjay, a fitness expert, on September 9 and they had gone to the Maldives for their honeymoon. In the caption of her post, in which she was seen wearing a floral yellow swimsuit, Raman said, “I need six months off twice a year.”

She later shared that she had received messages and comments asking, “When is your divorce?” She said she responded to the trolls saying, “Live and let live. “

In a firm response, the actress said, “Hi guys, when is my divorce? … Just because I’m wearing a swimsuit? Wow. Get out, 1920 aunts and uncles. Come in 2021! The problem is not the negative comments. But the way we think as a society. If a woman’s clothes are the reason for her divorce, shouldn’t everyone be in a “properly dressed” happy marriage? He (her husband) told me to ignore it and not answer it. But I can’t just erase it.

She continued, “I cannot change your toxic, narrow-minded, or extremely regressive outlook on life. I hope the women in your life resist the sexist, oppressive, and downright degrading ways you see a woman and her personality. Live and let live.”

Taniya Kalra opens up about role of con artist in ‘Girgit’

Bombay– Actress Taniya Kalra, who was last seen in Sidharth Shukla’s digital series “Broken But Beautiful 3”, will be seen on another “Girgit” show. Taniya will play the role of “Shamoli”, a con artist, on her next visit. ‘Shamoli’ is a control freak and a narcissist.

Speaking of playing a control freak character, Taniya said, “I play ‘Shamoli’ on the show. She is the manipulative and assertive of a duo that you will see in the series. Anyone can easily fall in love with her. I play a scammer and her effort is simple, she needs to collect money that not only meets her basic needs but more.

Further, the actress added, “I auditioned for the show and when I was handed the script I found it quite interesting and something really different; something I have never done before. I have never been part of a series like ‘Girgit’. It’s quite intriguing. I wanted to play with the character since I have the freedom. And I did.”

This will be Taniya’s first major project as a protagonist. Taniya is currently voicing for the project, although filming for the series has already been completed.

The show has already been filmed and is currently in post-production. ‘Girgit’ will air the last week of October on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Taapsee Pannu: The song ‘Zidd’ is the spirit of ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Bombay– Actress Taapsee Pannu says the song “Zidd” from her upcoming movie “Rashmi Rocket” is the spirit of her character Rashmi.

‘Zidd’ is sung by Nikita Gandhi, composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Kausar Munir. The song showcases the spirit of ‘Rashmi’ who decides to fight against any injustice to protect his respect, honor and even his identity.

Taapsee shared, “‘Zidd’ is full of energy and the lyrics are perfect. This song showcases the courage and determination of Rashmi who decided to win through thick and thin! I would say this song is sort of the spirit of Rashmi.

She added: “Amit Trivedi did a wonderful job and it was sung beautifully by Nikita Gandhi.”

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

It is scheduled for the first time on ZEE5 on October 15th.

Yami Gautam reveals she suffers from a skin condition called keratosis pilaris

Bombay– Actress Yami Gautam revealed that she suffered from a skin condition called keratosis pilaris and said that she developed the condition during her teenage years and there was no cure for it.

Yami also shared a bunch of never-before-seen photos kissing her skin on Twitter.

Next to the pictures she wrote: “Hello friends, I recently took pictures for a few pictures and just when they were about to go into post production (a common procedure) to hide my problem skin called keratosis pilaris, I thought, “Hey Yami, why don’t you just accept that fact and accept it enough to be okay with it. “

Keratosis pilaris is a condition that causes rough patches and small acne-like bumps on the skin.

Yami added, “I have also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn’t feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing out that “under the eyes” or “shaping” that size a bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.

She revealed that she has faced it for many years and has now decided to let go of all her fears with the post.

“I developed this skin condition during my teenage years and there is still no cure. I have been dealing with it for many years now and today finally I have decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and have found the courage to love and accept my “flaws” in everything. heart, ”she concluded. (IANS)