Hollywood stuntman is dragged behind horses again thanks to Houston surgeon





Tommy Goodwin went through the wringer but it comes with the territory.

After more than 20 years as a competitor in the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association, he turned to the big screen, becoming an actor and stuntman in 2007. He has doubled for stars such as Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club, Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Peter Fonda in Smitty.

For his own stunts, Goodwin handled motorcycles, cars, and horses, fell from heights, performed in fight scenes, and sailed through fiery fires. MORE FROM LINDSAY PEYTON: For families in poverty, underwear is often the last on the list. This Houston nonprofit is helping to solve this problem. You name it, I did it, he said. Now 53, Goodwin has the scars to show from it all. I have broken almost every bone in my body at this point, he said. He lists what he broke: neck, hips, shoulder, femur and back. But until a recent horseback riding accident at his home in Wharton Countys East Bernard, he had never broken his pelvis. Goodwin saddled a 5 year old gelding but forgot to tie the reins to it. As the horse lowered its head and jumped high, Goodwin landed directly on the saddle horn before stepping back, hitting the saddle seat. I’ve been hunted horses before and thought I was going to weather the storm, but I didn’t, Goodwin recalls. He heard a bone break. Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle / Staff Photographer I knew I had to go to the hospital because something was wrong, he recalls. My biggest concern was how quickly I could heal and how quickly I could get back to work. Doctors in the emergency room were more concerned about how quickly they could get Goodwin to operate. At Memorial Hermann, Dr Milton Chip Routt took over. He is Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth and Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. Routt is internationally recognized for his pioneering techniques in percutaneous pelvic fixation or creating a stable skeletal framework in a pelvic injury to protect the soft tissue in that area. After 30 years of pelvic trauma, said Routt, I’ve seen a lot of injuries. When adults break their pelvis, Routt explained, it usually involves multiple fractures. When you break it in one place, you break it in another, he said. It is a complex ring. It’s like a donut or a bagel or a Lifesaver candy. And that means there is a specter of injury. Broken bones aren’t the only concern, Routt added. You can injure the bladder, genitals, veins, arteries and tissue in this area, he explained. Luckily for Tommy, his bowels, nerves, blood vessels and bladder were all fine, Routt said. Nonetheless, he had been split in two. It doesn’t feel good, but Tommy is also an extremely tough guy. Courtesy Stabilizing a fractured pelvis first requires a circumferential pelvic wrap, the surgeon explained. It’s like closing a door, says Routt. The wrap brings the bones and ligaments together again. The heart is closely monitored, along with vital signs, to make sure there are no further injuries. Then the front of the pelvis can be tightened, fixed with a metal plate and screws. When we fix the front, the rear part usually realigns itself, Routt said. Two long screws, about 120 millimeters each, are inserted through the back through the sacrum. They’re inserted through an incision no larger than your thumbnail, Routt said. On HoustonChronicle.com: New moms fight for their lives away from newborns, as Houston sees surge in pregnant COVID patients Revisiting the image of the door, Routt said to imagine the plate as the front lock and the screws on the back as the hinges. It usually takes around 10 weeks for patients to heal after the operation. They are asked to stay on crutches for four to six weeks while the pelvis repairs itself. Tommy started out pretty quickly, Routt said. The thing is, he’s got this unusual job. Just six weeks after the operation, Routt remembers Goodwin asking: When do you think I can be dragged behind a horse for a few hundred yards? He looked at me and said, I’m not going to ride a horse. I’m just going to be dragged behind, and I think it’s safer, Routt recalls, laughing. Tommy really enjoys his job. He does things that no one else wants or can do. Routt enjoyed working with Goodwin. He has a special skill set that he’s worked hard to hone, said Routt. He’s harder than most people. He feels pain like everyone else, but he handles it better than most. He dusted himself off and continued. Jon Shapley, Houston Chronicle / Staff Photographer While recovering in hospital, Goodwin received a call to return to work. I told them I was a little bumped up, he said. But I didn’t say how much. Goodwin went to Oklahoma, where he was still able to play a rooftop sniper. They lifted me up, crutches and everything, hobbled me and put a gun in my hand, he recalls. A few weeks after the injury, Goodwin literally got back in the saddle and on his horse. Soon after, he was heading to LA. I didn’t have to slow down much because of all of this, he said. Goodwin describes himself as an adrenaline junkie. That’s what brings him from movie to TV show these days. It’s the same feeling he used to travel for rodeos. Every time they cry out for action, the cameras in your face, and you have to get there, he said. You have to give them what they are looking for. Still, the job is high risk and requires Goodwin to stay in tip-top shape. SHARE YOUR STORY: Are you a Houston area health care worker struggling with the pandemic? If you want to be a stuntman and carry that title, you have to be able to perform, he said. It’s not when you hurt yourself, it’s how badly you do it. That’s why he looked for a surgeon he could trust like Routt. He’s the best at what he does, and that’s what I needed with what I do for a living, he said. I owe him a lot. If I had another doctor, I probably couldn’t work today. Or move as I can. I don’t even limp. He returned to work on stunts for Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. In September, he traveled to Austin to work on Fear of the Walking Dead. He was planning to join a few other film projects in the area. Already, Goodwin has performed a stunt in which he falls down the stairs. Perfecting the shot meant he hurtled down the stairs 14 times. I put my pelvis to the test, he says. My doctor put me back together and he did a good job. Nothing broken yet. I am golden and there is no turning back. Lindsay Peyton is a Houston-based freelance writer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/lifestyle/renew-houston/health/article/Hollywood-stunt-man-pelvic-surgery-horses-16510634.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos