Entertainment
How to Watch the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Nominees, TV Channel, Time, FREE Live Stream (10/05/2021)
When are the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on TV? Which TV channel is the 16th BET Hip Hop Awards taking place on?
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday, October 5 (5/10/2021), 9 p.m. ET on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2, and will be available live on philosophy, fuboTV and other live streaming services.
The BET Hip Hop Awards recognize the best performers, producers and directors of hip hop music videos from the past year, and feature some of the genre’s most popular performers, like Young Thug, Lil Jon and more.
This year, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk lead the nominations with 9 each and Cardi B nominated for Artist and Album of the Year. Drake comes next with 8 nominations.
What time are the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards?
The awards show begins at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
On which television channel are the BET Hip Hop Awards broadcast?
The BET Hip Hop Awards will be broadcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2.
Channel search: Verizon Fios, AT&T TV, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum / Charter, Optimum / Altice, Coxswain, DIRECTV, Plate.
Where can I live stream the Hip Hop Awards for FREE online?
You can watch the full award ceremony live on philosophy (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial) and YouTube TV (7 day free trial). These applications are available on Amazon fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple tv, Chromecast, Playstation, Year, Xbox and more.
Who performs at the prices?
By BET:
- Young thug
- Gunna
- Beer
- Lil jon
- Baby Keem
- Isaiah Rashad
Who is nominated for the awards?
Through BET:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
- CARDI B, UPCARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, WAP
- CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG GO, CRAZY
- DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
- LIL NAS X, MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
- SAWEETIE FEAT. DOJA CAT, BEST FRIEND
BETTER COLLABORATION
- 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN FEAT. DRAKE, M. AT THE PRESENT TIME
- BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ, ALL THE MONEY IN LOTTA (REMIX)
- CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION, WAP
- DJ KHALED FEAT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK, EVERY CHANCE I HAVE
- DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK, LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
- POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK, BACK IN THE BLOOD
SONG OF THE YEAR
- BACK IN BLOOD Produced by YC (POOH SHIESTY FEAT. LIL DURK)
- LATE NIGHT Produced by Moutarde (RODDY RICCH)
- LAUGH NOW CRY LATER Produced by G. Ry, CardoGotWings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK)
- UP Produced by Yung Dza, Sean Island, DJ SwanQo (CARDI B)
- WAP Produced by Ayo & Keyz (CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
- WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (REMIX) Produced by London Jae, BeatGodz, Tee Romano (BIA FEAT. NICKI MINAJ)
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
- CARDI B, TYPE SHIT (MIGOS FEAT. CARDI B)
- DRAKE, HAVE OUR WAY (MIGOS FEAT. DRAKE)
- JAY-Z, WHAT IT FEELS (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)
- LIL DURK, BACK IN BLOOD (POOH SHIESTY FT. LIL DURK)
- MEGAN THE STALLION, ON ME (REMIX) (LIL BABY FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
- RODDY RICCH, LEMONADE (REMIX) (INTERNET MONEY FEAT. DON TOLIVER & RODDY RICCH)
IMPACT TRACK
- BLACK THOUGHT, THOUGHT AGAINST EVERYBODY
- LIL NAS X, MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
- LIL BABY FEAT. KIRK FRANKLIN, WE WILL WIN
- MEEK MILL FEAT. LIL DURK, PAIN AWAY
- NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z, WHAT HE FEELS
- RAPSODY, 12 PROBLEMS
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
- BLXST
- COI LERAY
- DON TOLIVER
- MORRAY
- DOGS BEAR
- YUNG BLUE
BEST DUO OR GROUP
- 21 BOUMIN SAUVAGE AND METRO
- CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
- CITY GIRLS
- FUTURE & LIL UZI GREEN
- LIL BABY & LIL DURKMIGOS
BEST LIVE INTERPRETER
- BUSTA RIMES
- CARDI BDABABY
- DOJA CAT
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- TYLER THE CREATOR
WORD OF THE YEAR
- BENNY THE BUTCHER
- DRAKEJ. COLE
- LITTLE BABY
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- IN THE
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- CARDI B
- DUCK
- J. COLE
- LITTLE BABY
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- TYLER THE CREATOR
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- A GANGSTAS PAIN MONEYBAGG YO
- CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER, THE CREATOR
- CULTURE III MIGOS
- GOOD NEWS MEGAN THEE STALLION
- KHALED KHALED DJ KHALED
- SAVAGE MODE II 21 SAVAGE X METRO BOOMIN
- THE OFF-SEASON J. COLE
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- COLE BENNETTCOLIN TILLEY
- DAVE MEYERS
- DIRECTOR X
- HYPE WILLIAMS
- MISSY ELLIOTT
DJ OF THE YEAR
- PURSUIT B
- D NICE
- DJ CASSIDY
- DJ DRAMA
- DJ ENVIE
- DJ JAZZY JEFF
- DJ DIAGRAM
- KAYTRANADA
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- DJ KHALED
- HIT-BOY
- METRO BOUMIN
- MUSTARD
- THE ALCHEMIST
- TYLER THE CREATOR
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
- CARDI B
- DUCK
- LITTLE BABY
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- SAUSAGE
- YUNG BLUE
BEST HIP-HOP PLATFORM
- COMPLEX
- GENIUS
- HIP HOP DX
- HOT NEW HIPHOP
- THE BREAKFAST CLUB
- THE SHADOW CHAMBER
- WORLDSTAR HIPHOP
- XXL
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
- LADIPOE (NIGERIA)
- NASTY C. (SOUTH AFRICA)
- XAM (BRAZIL)
- LAYLOW (FRANCE)
- GAZO (FRANCE)
- PETIT SIMZ (United Kingdom)
- DAVE (United Kingdom)
FuboTV is a live Internet TV streaming service that offers more than 100 channels, such as NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and news, entertainment and local channels beyond. It also offers DVR storage space and is designed for people who want to cut the cord but don’t want to miss their live TV and favorite sports.
It also has its own fubo sports network, offering original programming and a selection of exclusive live sports events.
FuboTV is accessible on Amazon fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, Year and Apple tv.
The cheapest option is the family plan at $ 64.99 per month which includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR space, and can be used on three screens at once.
The Elite fubo package is $ 79.99 per month and offers over 170 channels, including Showtime channels, additional sports channels, and additional news and entertainment channels.
Sources
2/ https://www.syracuse.com/music/2021/10/how-to-watch-the-2021-bet-hip-hop-awards-nominees-tv-channel-time-free-live-stream-1052021.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]