A Hollywood Tale of the Great Chicago Fire – Chicago Magazine

At the beginning of In old Chicago, Darryl F. Zanucks, catastrophic epic of 1938 on the great Chicago fire, this message appears on screen: WE APPRECIATE THE HELP OF THE CHICAGO HISTORICAL SOCIETY IN PREPARING THE HISTORICAL CONTEXT OF THIS PRODUCTION.

It was a nice shout out to a local institution, but In old ChicagoThis story faithfully portrays the Chicago of 1871 in only one respect: many burnt buildings. As it turned out, that was all it took to wow movie audiences.

Related: The great Chicago fire, told by those who lived it

At the start of the film, Molly’s OLeary family (mother’s name was actually Kate), her husband Patrick, and sons Jack and Dian, drive a covered wagon across the meadow on the last leg of their journey from the Ireland hit by famine. in Chicago, the booming metropolis where they will all make their fortune. Suddenly, Patrick is torn from the driver’s seat and dragged to his death by a team of horses. (In fact, Patrick survived the trip to Chicago.) Widow OLeary (Alice Brady in an Oscar-winning performance) moved to The Patch, a pestilential patch of dilapidated houses southwest of downtown, where she makes a living doing laundry. .

A second message to viewers describes Chicago in 1854, in faux Sandbourgeois, as a city of easy money, easy means, ugly, dirty, open night and day to newcomers from all over the world … a combative, laughing American city and aggressive. (This is still true, most of the time.)

In this rudimentary but exhilarating town, Mrs. OLearys’ sons become civic bigwigs, developing a Cain-and-Abel / Goofus-and-Gallant relationship along the way. Jack, played by a young Don Ameche half a century before Cocoon is a lawyer with integrity who fights voter fraud and is elected mayor on a cleanup platform from The Patch: Everything Rotten in Chicago Comes Out of The Patch, he says. (Most politicians of the 1870s had facial hair thicker than the cheap Ameches brand mustache. Roswell B. Mason, the current mayor of Chicago in 1871, grew a beard all the way to his chest. .)

Jack’s younger brother Dion (a dashing Tyrone Power) aims to become the most successful and connected saloonkeeper in town. Over a dinner party at the Palmer House, he offers $ 1,000 a month to a minced mutton senator in return for his political and financial support for a saloon in the busiest corner of town with his lover, backing vocalist Belle. Fawcett (played by Alice Faye), as the main attraction. This is in the best interests of the senators, as the saloon will allow Dion to control the votes in The Patch.

It wouldn’t be a Chicago movie without a subplot about shady politics. Dion accepts $ 10,000 to support a rival saloonkeeper for mayor, then considers placing his brother Jack as mayor, despite their differences over reforming The Patch.

You took his money, Belle protests when Dion reveals his duplicity.

Sure, and I’ll vote for it myself if necessary, but I haven’t said how The Patch will vote, Dion says.

Why this?

Politics. He stabbed me if he could, and I just want to beat him.

Well, you dirty dog.

You really won’t miss much if you skip the first hour and a half of In old Chicago and just look at the last 24 minutes. In old Chicago was one of Hollywood’s original disaster films. Zanuck was inspired by the success of MGM San Francisco, a film about the 1906 earthquake. The studio spent $ 500,000 from the film’s $ 2 million budget to build an 1854 Chicago replica, then build another 1871 Chicago replica and burn it to ashes. According to a 1937 Tribune manufacturing article:

Palmer House Headquarters, Field Store, Leiter & Co., Chicago Tribune, Old Rice Theater, Mansion, City Hall, Adams Express, Illinois Central, Goodrich Shipping, the Nineteenth Regiment the armory, the Benzigers bookstore, all that and hundreds of other buildings that marked Chicago in 1871, have been transformed or erected. The town hall was made of stone.

The fire scenes are thrilling cinema. Sure the fire starts when Mrs OLearys’ cow kicks a lantern after being bitten by a suckler cow. It’s Hollywood. Terrified crowds run through the streets. Horse-drawn fire engines move towards the flames. Buildings collapse or are blown up to form a firebreak, on the orders of General Philip Sheridan. Fleeing the flames, citizens ride on horseback or rowboat to Lake Michigan (also recreated on Hollywood land). At the Stockyards, frightened cattle smash fences and rush through the streets. (That didn’t actually happen. The Stockyards were far from the epicenter of the fires.)

The scenes would be even more impressive if they had been shot in color. But it was probably the only Great Chicago Fire movie that was going to have. In 1938, the fire was still a part of living memories and the survivors were even invited to a premiere. Mrs. OLearys cow was as much a part of American folklore as Johnny Appleseed or Barbara Fritchie. As the fire is extinguished from the conscience of the nations, In old Chicago disappeared from Hollywood canon. But as this week marks the 150th anniversary of the fires, you can see it free on YouTube.

And if you skip straight to 1:26:36, you’ll have an exciting (albeit somewhat inaccurate) time.