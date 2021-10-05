2021 HPA Awards Nominees Nominees – The Hollywood Reporter





The Hollywood Professional Association has announced the nominees for its annual HPA Awards for Postproduction, which are scheduled to be presented on November 18 at the Hollywood Legion Theater. Lovecraft Country won four nominations for color grading, editing, sound and visual effects. Hacks dominated the episodic publishing categories, with four nominations. Several nominees also include Black Widow, Jungle Cruise, Minari, The Mandalorian and The Underground Railroad. The eligibility period runs from September to September, which is why some of last year’s award nominees are nominated alongside some of this year’s hopefuls. Veteran sound designers Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn are nominated twice for the sound of Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: a new legacy. As previously announced, during the ceremony, the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation will be awarded to the documentary Welcome to Chechnya and its director, David France, and VFX supervisor, Ryan Laney. In addition, engineering excellence honors will be awarded to ArchPlatform Technologies, Autodesk, The Foundry and Mo-Sys Engineering. The nominees for the creative category at the 2021 HPA Awards are: Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Functionality fellow Natasha Leonnet (Company 3) The green knight Alastor Pan Arnold (FotoKem) Judas and the Black Messiah Tom Poole (Company 3) Jungle cruise Mitch Paulson (Company 3) To menace David Cole (FotoKem) Exceptional color grading – Episodic or non-theatrical functionality Lovecraft Country “Meet me in Daegu” Rory Gordon (ArsenalFX color) The Queen’s Gambit “Endgame” Steven Bodnar (light iron) Sweet tooth “Big Man” Walter Volpatto (Company 3) “The Underground Railroad “Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn” Alex Bickel (Color Collective) WandaVision “Previously on” Matt Watson (Marvel Studios Finishing) Outstanding Color Rating – Commercial Dior “Spring-Summer 2021 Collection” Tim Masick (Company 3) Hyundai “I’m in charge” Sofie Borup (Company 3) Lexus “A New Era” Matt Osborne (Company 3) Toyota “The Story of Jessica Long: Upstream” Jill Bogdanowicz (Company 3) Zara “Spring-summer 2021 campaign” Tim Masick (Company 3) Exceptional Editing – Theatrical Functionality The father Yorgos Lamprinos To menace Harry Yoon, ACE Soul Kevin Nolting, ACE The sound of metal Mikkel EG Nielsen, ACE The Chicago 7 trial Alan baumgarten Exceptional editing – Episodic or non-theatrical feature film (30 minutes and less) A black lady sketch show ” Sister, can I call you Oshun? »Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, Jessica Hernández, ACE Conan “DIY Conan” Rob Ashe, Chris Heller, Matt Shaw Hacks “Fall” Susan Vaill, ACE Hacks “Interview “Jessica Brunetto, Marissa Mueller Hacks “There is no line “Jessica Brunetto Hacks “Tunnel of love” Ali Greer Exceptional editing – Episodic or non-theatrical feature film (over 30 minutes) Allen vs. Farrow “Episode 101” Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie, Sara Newens Its dark matters “The Scholar” Sara Jones Lovecraft Country “Meet me in Daegu” Sean Albertson, ACE A perfect planet “The Sun” Nigel Buck The Underground Railroad “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” Joi McMillon, ACE Exceptional sound – Theatrical function Cherry Mark Binder, Elliot Hartley, Donald Flick, Trevor Cress, Matt Coby (IMN Creative) Godzilla vs. Kong Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn (E Squared) Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic, Jason W. Jennings (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services) In the heights Lewis Goldstein, John Marquis, Paul Urmson, Gina Alfano, Brian Bowles, Thomas Ryan, Alex Soto (Parabolic) Reminiscence Jeremy Peirson, Thomas Jones, Michael Babcock, Sarah Bourgeois, Jessie Pariseau (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services) Space Jam: a new legacy Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn (E Squared) Tim LeBlanc, Michael Keller, Malte Bieler (Warner Bros Post Production Creative Services) The sound of metal Nicolas Becker, Carolina Santana (Sound Park) Carlos Cortés (Splendo) Omnia Michellee Couttolenc, Jaime Baksht (AstroLX) Great sound – Episodic or non-theatrical functionality Lovecraft Country “Sundown” Tim Kimmel, Marc Fishman, Mathew Waters, Paula Fairfield, Bradley Katona (Formosa Group) Oslo Lewis Goldstein, Gina Alfano, Thomas Ryan, Alex Soto (Parabolic) Good things “Flight “Walt Newman, Darleen Stoker, Kenneth Young, Brad Sherman, Alex Gruzdev, Sanaa Kelley, Adam DeCoster, Chris McGreary (Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services) Snowdrops “Many Miles of Snowpiercer” Sandra Portman, Kelly Cole, Bill Mellow, James Fonnyadt, Eric Mouawad, Gregorio Gomez (Sharpe Sound Studios) Sweet tooth “Out of the deep woods” George Haddad, Chad Hughes, Alex Gruzdev, Brad Sherman, Julie Altus (Warner Bros. Creative Post-Production Services) Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Functionality Black Widow David Hodgins, Hanzhi Tang, Ryan Duhaime, James Reid, Edmond Smith III (digital domain) Black Widow Sean Walker, Marvyn Young, Karl Rapley, Lily Lawrence, Timothy Walker (Weta Digital) Godzilla vs. Kong Pier Lefebvre, Michael Langford, Timucin Ozger, Sarang Deshpande, Joshua Toonen (MPC Film) Jungle cruise Luke Millar (Weta Digital) Chad Wiebe (Industrial Light and Magic) Jim Berney, JD Schwalm, Marla Henshaw The suicide squad Mark Gee, Danielle Immerman, Mike Cozens, Jason Galeon, Makoto Hatanaka (Weta) Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (less than 13 episodes) or non-cinematic feature film The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “New World Order” Johannes Bresser, Mark Smith, Alexia Cui, Paul Jenness, Sebastian Bommersheim // Weta Digital Loki “Journey into the mystery” Dan DeLeeuw, David Seager, Alexandra Greene, George Kuruvilla, Dan Mayer (ILM) Lovecraft Country “Jig-a-Bobo” Kevin Blank, Robin Griffin (HBO) Pietro Ponti (Important Looking Pirates) Grant Walker (Framestore) François Dumoulin (RodeoFX) The Mandalorian “Chapter 9: The Marshal” Joe Bauer, Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Hal Hickel, Jeff Capogreco (ILM) Star Trek: Discovery “Su’Kal” Jason Michael Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood (CBS Television Studios) WandaVision “The Series Finale” Marion Spates, Suzanne Foster, R. Matt Smith, Simon Twine, Frankie Stellato (Digital Domain) Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (over 13 episodes) Grey’s Anatomy “Breathe” Tim Carras, Andie Eikenberg, Bill Parker, Kenneth Armstrong, Chris Myers (Barnstorm VFX) NCIS: Los Angeles “The Bear” Carlo Vega, Manmeet Singh, Michael Carter, Dylan Chudzynski (DigitalFilm Tree) 9-1-1 “Lone Star – Hold the Line” Brigitte Bourque, Tyler Deck, Jason Gottlieb, Josephine Noh, James Yates (FuseFX) 9-1-1 “The New Abnormal” Jon Massey, Tony Pirzadeh, Timothy Cairns, Bryant Reif, Joséphine Noh (FuseFX) Super girl “Welcome, Kara!” Armen V. Kevorkian, Jennifer Mochinski, Alex Schade, Carlos Aldrey, Fabian Jimenez, Denys Shchukin (Encore VFX)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/hpa-awards-2021-nominations-list-nominees-1235025689/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos