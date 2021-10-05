CM Punk explains why John Cena is such a great comedic actor





AEW star CM Punk sheds light on what makes John Cena such a compelling comedic actor, complimenting his improv skills of former WWE rivals.

CM Punk explains what makes John Cena and others WWE features such great actors. Having lived his greatest summer to date, starring in F9 and The suicide squad, Cena has a busy list. Hellreturn as the titular anti-hero of the HBO Max spinoff series Peacemaker, which will be released in 2022, and Hell is also appearing in upcoming films such as the spy-focused set Argylle and the political thriller The independent. While these roles indicate Cenas’ desire to diversify his acting skills, the decorated WWE Champion has gained a positive reputation for his comedic chops. He achieved his breakthrough in steamy comedies like Rail accident and Blockers, recently building on this headlining trendHoliday friends. Punk, who is considered Cenas’ nemesis, thanks to their unforgettable match at WWE Money in the Bank 2011, has a theory on what helped his former rival stand out.

Related: Secret Terminator John Cenas Connection In an interview with AND Canadato promote her role in the wrestling drama Starz Season 1 finale Heels, Punk was asked about Cenas’ success. In response, the AEW star said he was impressed but not surprised that his former rival had managed to succeed in Hollywood. While also highlighting Dave Bautista’s career, Punk noted that wrestlers benefit greatly from the fact that they become so adept at improvisation. You can read the quote below. One hundred percent [Im impressed], but I’m not surprised either. I think a lot of people confuse the two. You see a guy like Dave Bautista killing him with this myriad of different roles. Dave can do comedy, Dave can do drama, he can do anything. Cena has always been this funny guy. I’ve always thought behind the scenes, and I think everyone who worked with him always thought. A lot of guys at this high level in WWE might not want to admit it, but we’re just stage actors. Did live theater every Monday, every Friday, Thursday, Tuesday, whatever the schedule now. All that is is theater. It gets you used to improvising and working on the fly. While this is certainly not the case with all professional wrestlers, there is something to notice about wrestlers who have moved from the square circle to the big screen. They’ve all been at the top of WWE. Once this level is reached, a WWE Superstar usually needs to be extremely comfortable delivering several long monologues per month in front of a crowded arena. And that may only be true when it comes to Cena. His race to the top, which lasted for years, was controversial with live audiences and he had to learn and adapt to suit the crowd. Like what James Gunn has said in the past, and as Punk is saying now, Cenas’ experience has allowed him to excel and establish himself relatively quickly as a sought-after performer. Due to the success of Dwayne Johnson, Bautista, and now Cena, wrestling fans are keenly looking to see who might be the next grappler to embark on big blockbusters. The Miz, currently competing on Dancing with the stars, is a possibility. He didn’t hide his desire to play Johnny Cage in a potential Mortal combat following. Another contender is punk, which has carved out a niche in horror films. The two guys have been on top of WWE and, quite possibly, they could enrich the next franchise they join. More: The DCEU Is Where The Rock, Bautista & Cena Should Finally Appear Together Source: AND Canada Squid game: why henchmen harvested organs (and for whom?)

