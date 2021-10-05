Venom: Let There Be Carnage: What does the post-credits scene mean?

WARNING: this article contains spoilers for Venom: let there be carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage had a record breaking weekend, breaking pandemic era records with $ 90 million at the box office over the weekend.

More than that, the movie has a post-credits scene that will change the way we view the Venom series and future Marvel projects.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene Explained

Venom: Let There Be Carnage The sequel to the 2018 film, Venom ends with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom counterpart rushing to an unknown island, where they hide from authorities and police after the events of the film (where they destroy buildings and cause a lot of, well, carnage).

After the first set of credits, we see Eddie sitting on a bed in a hotel, which looks like a New Orleans hotel, not the island we mentioned earlier. Venom, the alien symbiote that speaks to Eddie in his mind, tells Eddie that he has seen a great deal of things in his years of existence, including other planets, realities, and universes. So, Venom then asks Eddie if he wants a taste of this knowledge. Eddie accepts.

Suddenly there is a massive shutter. The environment changes from night to day. The hotel is clean too.

On television, we see J Jonah Jameson, a reporter from the Spider-Man universe, commenting on Peter Parker as Spider-Man. We then see a photo of Parker (Tom Holland) on the screen.

This guy, Venom says, as he licks the screen.

Why the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene matters

So this is actually a major chord for the genre of superhero film as we know it. The post-credit scene confirms that the character of Tom Hardys Venom that appears in the Sony-owned projects is related to the character of Tom Hollands Spider-Man, who currently appears in the Disney-owned Marvel films.

The backstory is pretty straightforward: Sony owns the film rights to many Spider-Man characters, like Spider-Man, Venom, and others. But Sony and Disney made a deal for Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies years ago, which is why we’ve had Holland-centric movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released in December.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers suggest that characters from other universes are going to make their way into the MCU. In fact, we see Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) to arrive. Molina played Doctor Octopus in the Spider-Man 2 movie with Tobey Maguire, which was a Sony movie in the early 2000s. We also see a Green Goblin pumpkin bomb in the trailer, a hint that the character in the Green Goblin (as played by Willem Dafoe in Sonys Spider-Man) can appear.

So, the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a sign that Eddie Brock, played by Hardy, may be making his way into Spider-Man: No Way Home. He might not be the big bad on the project, but he could make an appearance at some point. It would be weird to kick off this scene at the end of Venom if there wasn’t a plan to build on it going forward. You could argue that Hollands Spider-Man will also appear in a future Venom movie, once Sony deals with Disney ends after the exit of No Way Home.

In fact, Venom director Andy Serkis confirmed that Hollands Spider-Man was almost directly involved in the Venom sequel until he was not (script has been rewritten). The post-credits scene, however, was added towards the end of the project.

(The credits scene was) 100% moving, yeah. It couldn’t have been more moving if you had tried, Serkis said, by Hollywood journalist. Yeah sure, that was something they were talking about before I even got into the movie. There were times he (Spider-Man) was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn’t. But no, we’ve decided that we want to really take a look at the Venom verse first. While we were in the main shoot, we had to have inevitable discussions, but it was not until very, very late that we arrived at the precise notion of the teaser we wanted to put in it.

And now ? Well, Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in December, and that can only continue this Venom story. We don’t know much about what’s going to happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but there’s a good chance his characters aren’t isolated in a production universe or company.