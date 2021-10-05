Who had Hollywood’s first handshake?





Paul Hollywood gave a coveted handshake. (Channel 4) Great british pastry shop Contestant Giuseppe won the series’ first Hollywood handshake during notoriously Tough Bread Week – though his mother had no idea what the TV show was all about. Bakers admitted to being terrified of taking on the challenges of bread guru Paul Hollywood, but Italian candidate Giuseppe had nothing to fear. Read more: Pastry shop stars call for a return to realistic cooking challenges He excelled at the signature baking challenge to create a flavored focaccia, so much so that Hollywood told him it was the kind of bread he would have made himself – and then offered him the handshake. coveted reserved for perfect pastries. The Hollywood bread expert told him, “So this is your recipe and you have to give it to me.” Giuseppe passed the first two challenges. (Channel 4) Giuseppe wiped away his tears as he said, “I feel quite moved because I never thought I would have one. I was expecting a ‘but’ there.” The baker’s focaccia recipe had the judges raised eyebrows when he told them it contained milk, but as Prue Leith asked him if this was how his grandmother made it, he replied: ” No, not at all, my grandmother used to buy her bread. “ It seems Giuseppe is certainly the most passionate baker in her family because after calling her mother to tell her that he also won the technical challenge of making ciabatta, she admitted that she had no idea what to do with it. what he was talking about. Host Matt Lucas asked what his family thought of their Bread Week triumphs and said, “My wife was very happy. When I said to my mom, she thought, ‘What? is that bake off? “” German baker Jurgen, whose creations generally rival those of Giuseppe in judgment, hasn’t had so strong a week after being named the star baker two weeks in a row. The judges weren’t so fond of Jurgen’s kipper focaccia. (Channel 4) He opted to make a herring-flavored focaccia that fell flat with the judges, while Maggie also struggled with texture and flavor issues in her focaccia and ciabatta buns. Read more: Pastry shopRuby Tandoh Says Theme Song Makes Her Sick The story continues Although Scouse pastry chef Lizzie has had success with her pastries, she told presenter Noel Fielding that she isn’t a fan of the theme of the week. He asked her if she liked to bake bread and she said, “No. It’s horrible. You don’t know what that is thinking about, do you?” Watch: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith discuss who’s more intimidating

