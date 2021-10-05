As Hollywood dries up another storm is heading this way





HOLLYWOOD, CA Los Angeles received a surprisingly well-deserved rain shower overnight, along with a spectacular spectacle of thunder and lightning. There may be more in the works.

As a cooling trend heralds the fall weather on Tuesday, another storm system is heading in that direction, bringing a 40% chance of rain Thursday night and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. “Today (Tuesday) will be drier but cooler,” according to the NWS. “The cooling trend is expected through Thursday, with low cloud increasing overnight through morning. A frontal system could bring rain to the entire region by Thursday evening and Friday. dry is scheduled for the weekend. “

The frontal system heading for the region could drop more rain than Monday’s dramatic storm. Thunderstorms on Monday dropped nearly half an inch of rain in some areas. Forecasters said 0.41 inch of rain fell at the Big Dalton Dam in Los Angeles County, while the Santa Fe Dam recorded 0.33 inch of rain.

According to the NWS, Santa Monica received 0.27 inch and the Hansen Dam in the San Fernando Valley 0.21 inch. Hollywood Reservoir recorded 0.15 inch, Woodland Hills recorded 0.19 inch, Chatsworth Reservoir recorded 0.16 inch, and Van Nuys recorded 0.13 inch. Downtown LA recorded 0.11 inches of rain and Pasadena recorded 0.18 inches of rain.

Forecasters said Tuesday would be a “much quieter day … after an impressive lightning show last night.” Forecasters said there was a 20% chance of showers in the San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday, and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the valleys of Riverside County and mountainous areas of County of San Gabriel. THE.

City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/hollywood/hollywood-dries-out-another-storm-heads-way The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

