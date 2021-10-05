Drew Barrymore opens up about Lucy Liu and Bill Murray clash – The Hollywood Reporter





Drew Barrymore has his back on compatriot Angel after Lucy Liu recently opened up about an on-set dispute with Bill Murray while filming charlie’s angels. In Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress sat down with podcaster Danny Pellegrino and Ross Mathews to discuss the classic film. Barrymore mentioned his close friendship with the former Angels and specifically praised Liu, saying, “Lucy is right now talking about her example with Bill Murray and I made this whole video and sent it to her for support her. ” She said Liu replied, “I don’t need it. “ The talk show host then provided more details on the incident between Liu and Murray, explaining, “What really happened was Bill was right – you know, comedians can be a guy sometimes. little dark He just walked in in a bad mood. Barrymore continued, “What you need to know is how well Lucy stood up for herself, and this is the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, ‘I don’t accept. that kind of behavior on your part.We have all supported and supported it, and we have moved forward. Liu talked about the clash with Murray on the Los Angeles Times’ Pretty asian Podcast in July. She revealed that Murray had started “throwing insults” at her on set and “just kept on going.” “It was unfair and unjustified, ”she said at the time. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I wasn’t going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I defended myself and I don’t regret it. She added that she had “nothing against” the actor and that the two have since seen each other during a Saturday Night Live meeting. Pellegrino asked if Murray’s behavior was directed against everyone on set that day. Barrymore said his remarks were general before “focusing on” Liu. She complimented Liu and said, “I respected her then, I respect her now. She also stressed the importance of being a support system when a colleague is not respected in the workplace. “I’m proud of us as a team and a company that we didn’t tiptoe around. We took care of it right away, ”she recalls. “We were strong and we moved forward and we accepted nothing less to move forward.” Watch the interview below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/drew-barrymore-clash-between-lucy-liu-bill-murray-charlies-angels-1235026157/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos