Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Offer Spanish-Style Hollywood Hills Home for $ 35 Million





Just a year away from living in his Hollywood Hills mansion for two decades, Justin Timberlake is ready to say goodbye. (Or rather, Bye, Bye, Bye.) the Wall Street newspaper reports that the 13,530-square-foot home was listed for $ 35 million, which is $ 26.7 million more than the Cry Me a River singer paid when he bought it in 2002, before his marriage to the actor Jessica Biel in 2012. The covered terrace. Photo: Berlyn Photography 2021 / Courtesy Hilton & Hyland With nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half baths split between a main house and a guesthouse, the property certainly has a lot to offer. The interior of the Spanish Villa was recently renovated by Estee Stanley, the interior designer behind many celebrity homes, including spaces by Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Evans. Stanley subtly mixes rustic and modern styles. In terms of amenities, the property has a lighted tennis court, vegetable gardens and private forest, plus two swimming pools that Timberlake and Biel have added during their ownership. To the side of the house, a large covered patio provides a wonderful place for alfresco dining. The luxury inside includes a large walk-in closet, a decadent home theater, and four fireplaces for maximum comfort. Large gates and a caretaker’s house preserve the privacy of the estate. The box, which evokes the wings of a concert hall. Photo: Berlyn Photography 2021 / Courtesy Hilton & Hyland Discover AD PRO The ultimate resource for design industry professionals, brought to you by the editors of Architectural summary Arrow The house was built in 2000 by Crazy of you star Helen Hunt, but her glitzy history dates back to the heyday of Hollywood, when Errol Flynn had a complex on the ground. The legendary actor’s home was then razed to the ground in the 1980s to make way for a housing estate. Timberlake and Biel don’t own any other California homes that we are aware of, but their properties in New York, Montana, and Tennessee provide plenty of space for their family once that place is occupied. Hilton & Hyland owns the list.

