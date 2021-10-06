5 games to play after the fall visit to Hollywood pumpkin patches





HOLLYWOOD, CA Make the most of a fall trip to the pumpkin patch fields near Hollywood by planning to play a few games ahead of time.

The best experiences in nearby fields this fall can become cherished childhood memories when you host a friendly competition among young visitors to the pumpkin patch. A list of KidsActvities.net offers a guide to playing some of the most popular games pumpkin games. Here are a few :

Pennies in the pumpkin Cut out a pumpkin without turning it into a pumpkin lantern. Line the inside with foil and widen the top opening so kids can throw change in. Give each child 10 cents and see who can get the most out of it from a few feet away.

Pumpkin Bowling Get yourself three small pumpkins, 30 empty 2-liter clear soda bottles and a bag of sand or pebbles, and it could lead to an outdoor group bowling game with a touch of fall. After cleaning the soda bottles, put a cup of sand or pebbles at the bottom so that they will stand upright without falling. Set them up like bowling pins.

Divide the children into several teams and have them line up to take turns bowling while using the small pumpkins as bowling balls. Pumpkin and running

Set up the start and finish lines as in a typical race. Have the children see who can get their little pumpkin to cross the finish line using only their feet. Find the pumpkin Get 10 pieces of white paper, five pieces of yellow paper, and five pieces of orange paper. Draw pumpkins on each and cut them out. Write the number “1” on the back of white pumpkins, “5” on the back of yellow pumpkins, and “10” on the back of orange pumpkins. Hide them on the ground. Then, much like an Easter egg hunt, kids will find as many as possible before the chef cancels the hunt. The child whose pumpkins have the most points wins. Apple, Apple, Pumpkin It’s like the classic children’s game “duck, duck goose”, but with a touch of autumn. A group of children sit in a circle, one of them saying “apple” to each person, until they choose one to be the “pumpkin”. This kid is then challenged to chase away the person who is “that”. If he or she cannot get to the spot left vacant in the circle before the child who tagged him or her pumpkin, that person does.

