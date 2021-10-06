modern Hollywood glamor | InspireDesign Innovative vision for today’s hotel

Located on Wilcox Ave., just north of Sunset Blvd. and near Hollywood & Vine, is the Thompson Hollywood, comprising 11 floors, 190 rooms with 16 suites, a lounge and lobby bar and an expansive terrace with poolside terrace.

With interiors designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners, the overall design of the hotel is bold and confident, drawing on a blend of West Coast modernism with a playful touch of old-fashioned Hollywood glamor while retaining an approach. contemporary and elegant. Clever layouts are combined with layers of rich texture, mid-century furniture, and a fine selection of artwork.

“When I think of California, I’m immediately drawn to the beautiful, iconic mid-century villas in the Hollywood Hills, where the striking architecture is so typical of the West Coast Modernist movement,” Bernerd said. “Their deceptively simple and relaxed interior design blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors. Mix in a generous pinch of sun, palm trees, the unique identity of the neighborhoods and proximity to the Pacific coast and I conjure up thoughts of movies with Steve McQueen in a beautiful classic American car.

As befitting the location, the overall feel of the lobby is late-mid-century glamor with an industrial touch, designed to capture a sense of home-away-from-home effortlessly upon entering Thompson. Hollywood.

“For every Tara Bernerd & Partners project, location plays an extremely important role in all of our designs,” said Bernerd. “We are inspired by the landscape or the urban landscape of the place for our pallets. By drawing inspiration from the local culture, history, climate and atmosphere of a place, we seek to embrace the character and identity of the place in which it is located. For Thompson Hollywood in particular, we took inspiration from the local vernacular of the West Coast Modern design movement, which totally matched the architecture of the building.

Upon arrival, a welcoming trellis-covered walkway leads to Crittal double doors, inviting guests to enter. Overall, the lobby is clad in rich mid-tone wood contrasted by a calming, pale terrazzo floor encrusted with a brass pattern, inspired by the Modern West Coast Movement.

The furniture selection for the space is a mix of mid-century and contemporary pieces, grouped together on bespoke rugs designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners, the juxtaposition of industrial finishes with rich fabrics and textures being a key theme in the whole hotel.

Continuing with the relaxed and effortless atmosphere that permeates the reception area, the Lobby Lounge and Bar has been designed as a place where guests and locals can have coffee, bar drinks, or a casual dining experience.

Playing on the symmetry of the room, full L-shaped banquettes are installed in the staircase on either side of the bar, while vintage-inspired stools and chairs surround the low tables placed at the front. The floor features split levels with the brass encrusted terrazzo extending seamlessly throughout the hall and a rich and punchy contrasting terrazzo used for the mid level.

“Along with our love of industrial finishes, Terrazzo is sort of a design theme that has been used in various forms throughout the hotel,” Bernerd said. “It has long been associated with modernist design, but we have sought to give it a contemporary touch. On the first floor, the entrance hall and reception have been designed to give an immediate impression of arrival. The terrazzo floor is encrusted with a large graphic pattern in antique brass, similar to a Bauhaus design, which contrasts beautifully with the more refined walnut-toned walls, shouldered by rich tobacco leather, crisp linens, woven textiles and velvet petrol blue to give the space a real sense of relaxed luxury.

A rich tobacco palette with hints of petroleum blue lacquer contrasts beautifully against the pale terrazzo floor and warm paneled walls, while cool linens and woven textiles add to the exchange of materiality. The eye-catching and bespoke rugs designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners are inspired by the fabric designs of the time.

As in the reception area, greenery abounds everywhere. A variety of different seating groups, from sofas and chairs to sets of two chairs and a table, will allow regulars to claim their seat when they frequent the property.

Towards the rear of the lobby lounge is the bar, which is finished in the same contrasting terrazzo of the mezzanine and topped with a striking retro-green onyx. Up front the bar is a full height standing bar with classic tall bar stool seating, while to the sides the mezzanine offers a lower level seating option. The top half of the bar is an open brass frame featuring a wide range of bottles as well as storage space for glasses. Beyond the bar, on the left side, is a shared communal table that can be used for occasional meetings or booked as meeting and event space.

The rooms at Thompson Hollywood are calm and welcoming sanctuaries. The pallets used are light and cool, with wide-planked walnut wood floors and cream walls. Echoing the lobby, potted plants bring a natural element to the room, and a terrazzo bench sits in front of an antique mirror on a wall, featuring an all-over padded leather seat for additional seating.

“For the bedrooms we wanted to continue the themes explored in the hall, this time the floor was medium wide planked wood and terrazzo elements were used in the bathroom on the walls and the vanity unit as well. than in more playful ways such as a low shelf that converts into a seat on one side, where we added a cushion. The wardrobes are like oversized jewelry boxes, with glass doors and sides framed in black metal, they really show off your beautiful clothes, bringing that touch of old-fashioned Hollywood glamor, ”Bernerd said.

As with all Tara Bernerd & Partners projects, no luxurious detail has been spared in the design of the rooms which also include a custom designed mini bar, fully equipped with a leather magazine rack and leather trays for storage. Beyond that, an eclectic mix of bedside tables provides ample storage space and adds to the warm ambiance. Special attention was also paid to the lighting and artwork in each room with bold mid-century fixtures and eye-catching contemporary artwork to complement the space.

Thompson Hollywood Suites are spacious corner rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows for an abundance of natural light. With a residential tone in mind, spaces are accented with large L-shaped sofas finished in plush medium green velvet with marble tables sitting right out front for a casual workspace or in-room dining, while ‘a – inspired writing table creates a more formal workspace and an additional seating option.

“The plantation has been used extensively throughout the property, to enhance a sense of calm and promote well-being, creating an oasis in the heart of Hollywood,” said Bernerd.

Thompson Hollywood Standard King Room bathrooms also feature floor-to-ceiling walls and vanity units finished in terrazzo with contrasting pale tile floors. Above the sinks, custom Tara Bernerd & Partners designer mirrors provide full light and an antique brass frame with a wooden shelf. Pocket doors with recessed brass handles allow the space to be as open or closed as the customer prefers.

In the suites, the bathrooms feature floor-to-ceiling Cremo Delicato marble tiling, while the floors are covered with sophisticated encaustic tiling in gray-green and white stripes.

“Having worked with Thompson Hotels for over a decade and helping to develop the brand’s DNA, the goal was to bring Thompson Hotels to Hollywood,” said Bernerd. “We designed the hotel to appeal to the discerning, sophisticated and design-conscious traveler. It’s about living in the lobby and we’ve sought to bring accessible luxury with an industrial touch.