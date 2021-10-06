San Diego attractions draw kids and adults alike





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) Whether you’re looking for fun for the whole family or something with a little more fear this Halloween in San Diego, there are plenty to choose from! Attractions across the county are getting into the Halloween spirit with costume parties and truly spooky contests, shows and experiences this month. Theme parks like LEGOLAND, SeaWorld San Diego, and the San Diego Zoo offer a little something for everyone to enjoy, while the iconic Haunted Hotel and Haunted Trail test those who think they can manage lairs. For kids LEGOLAND California Resort Young patients and their families of Rady Childrens were treated to a preview of Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND California Resort before the family-friendly theme park begins its annual Halloween celebration for park guests. LEGOLAND California Brick-or-Treat (Carlsbad) – Photo: The rides will stay open late and kids can have fun at LEGOLAND California during Brick-or-Treat. Live entertainment and fun decorating around the park will keep the party going, and there are plenty of fun treats for the family. The park’s Sea Life Aquarium will also host seasonal entertainment. (Link to info, tickets, dates) SeaWorld San Diego Spooktacular (Mission Bay): Daytime treats, colorful and fun characters, and Halloween decorations and dancing await at SeaWorld San Diego in October for the park’s Spooktacular event. Kids won’t want to miss out on all the delicious treats, Halloween costumes, and live shows! (Link to info, tickets, dates) Belmont Park Fall Fest (Mission Beach): This week, fall fun at the San Diego Beachfront Amusement Park can be found at Belmont Park, with treats every Sunday at the park, a daily pumpkin patch for the kids, and games and attractions for all. family. (Link to info, tickets, dates) San Diego Halgloween Zoo (Balboa Park): The San Diego Zoo will celebrate the Halloween season with special late hours, filled with bright lights and settings, concerts and dances for the kids, and special appearances from characters from the zoo and Dr. Zoolittle, as well that delicious treats for everyone. (Link to info, tickets, dates) Hauntfest on Main (El Cajon): El Cajon brings back Hauntfest on Main with a pumpkin patch, carnival rides, and costume contest for kids and adults. Hauntfest will also host a kids’ zone filled with outdoor activities, games, and movies. (Link to info, tickets, dates) Trick-or-Treat on India Street (Little Italy): Little Italy’s Trick-or-Treat brings out ghosts and ghouls of all ages in their best costumes for a fun night out on India Street. Children can stop “door to door” at local businesses with their families and for more fun in Piazza della Famiglia. (Link to info, tickets, dates) For adults Scott K. Brown / Busch Gardens Williamsburg 2017 SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. The Haunted Hotel: Disturbance (Mission Valley): The Haunted Hotel’s “Disturbance” will scare guests with characters wandering through three of the spookiest lairs you can imagine. The site will also host light shows, ax throws, virtual reality zones, shows and DJs, as well as animated drinks for adults. (Link to info, tickets, dates) The Haunted Trail (Balboa Park): The Haunted Balboa Park Trail combines two spooky experiences into one and a half mile trip. Guests will travel if they dare to walk through lodgepole pines and oaks, a 3,500 square foot maze, and the fog of the night as they encounter an array of horrific trail residents. (Link to info, tickets, dates) SeaWorld San Diego Howl-O-Scream (Mission Bay) – Photo: For the first time ever, SeaWorld San Diego transforms into a haunted attraction, complete with fear zones and roaming lairs that will dread guests in terror. Three haunted houses in the park are also sure to bring the screams. The park will have a roller coaster ride at night to add to the thrill, and some lively libations at the park are sure to be a treat. (Link to info, tickets, dates)

