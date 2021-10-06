Food for Thought with Kat | cooking oil puzzles | Entertainment

Entertainment
Choosing which oil to cook with can certainly be a slippery slope. Which are good at low temperatures? What about high temperatures? Should we fry with olive oil? Which are the healthiest? So many questions and so many health benefits promoted for everyone that it’s easier to throw your hands down the oil aisle and choose the one with the prettiest label.
The world of nutrition is confusing not only because it is inundated with daily introductions of new products to the market, but the information is also constantly changing. One day, something is hailed as a panacea, only to be considered carcinogenic three months later. The new oils are touted as having lasting health benefits or are said to keep food longer than their counterparts only to devastate rainforests two weeks later.
To choose the right oil, there are a few simple rules.
How do they get it out of there?The extraction process paves the way for the nutritional value of the oil when it enters our kitchen. How is it treated? There are several ways to extract the oils from the fruits, nuts or seeds from which they are derived. They can be physically squeezed or squeezed, or can be extracted using heavy chemicals and solvents. Cold-pressed or expeller-pressed oils are a healthier option, but food companies in a hurry to produce massive amounts of oil often choose to extract it using chemicals, simply because this method yields more product. . It also leaves petroleum-derived substances, like hexane, in our oils.
Where does it come from? (& my three favorites)The source of our oil is hotly debated these days, but it is just as important as the method of extraction. Extra virgin olive oil has long been the queen of oils, and its reign is far from over. EVOO, as known in the food world, contains highly nutritious plant compounds called polyphenols that help fight everything from inflammation to cancer. The polyphenol content, however, is largely dependent on the extraction method and is compromised by heat during the refining process. This is why it is important to stock up on cold-pressed, first-press, or expeller-pressed oils, they are not processed as quickly or as quickly as refined oils. We can determine the quality of olive oils by its clarity. If it’s a little cloudy, we know it’s a more natural product. Olive oil has a smoke point of around 350 degrees, which makes it ideal for low-heat roasting or for salad dressings.
Avocado oil is gaining momentum quickly, as it contains all of the healthy benefits of avocados (like omega-3s) and has a mild flavor. Like olive oil, the more refined versions are not only treated with chemicals, but are often bleached and deodorized. Many studies link avocado oil to lower levels of LDL (or bad cholesterol). Like other healthy fats, avocado oil can increase our ability to assimilate more nutrients from the vegetables we eat. This is why having a healthy dressing or avocado with our salad can help us get more nutrients from the vegetables. (Goodbye, fat-free dressings!). Avocado oils have a smoke point of 520 degrees, which makes them one of my favorite oils for high heat cooking.
Sesame oil joins these two as well, bringing more antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to the table, or to the pan, if you will. It has also been linked to helping blood sugar levels. With a smoke point of 410 degrees, sesame oil can aid in high temperature cooking and is excellent in salad dressings and marinades.
While coconut oil has been squeezed out as royal oil due to its high saturated fat content, it remains a great option for light baking use and is still good for your skin.
The infamous fewCanola oil has eclipsed many of its competitors by becoming a central player in high temperature cooking. It is, however, derived from a genetically engineered rapeseed, which contains toxic levels of erucic acid. Canola oil is highly refined and may even contain trans fats at different levels, depending on how it is processed. This one is at the top of my list, accompanied by soybean, corn and cottonseed oils.
When palm oil was declared the perfect, sustainable, and healthy oil years ago, food companies quickly produced as much as they could. Tropical forests have been cleared to make way for more and more oil palms, which has had a devastating effect on already endangered animals and creates an imminent threat to the environment. Although naturally free from trans fats, the high saturated fat content in palm oil has been shown to increase LDL levels and may contribute to heart disease. It’s hard to avoid, however, because it’s everywhere.
Creamy citrus dressing
Courtesy of Matthew Kenney (Raw Food / Real World)
1 small avocado, peeled and pitted
1 cup of orange juice
cup plus 2 tablespoons lime juice
1 handful of coriander
1 green onion, white and 1 inch of green, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon chopped shallot
little jalapeño
teaspoon of sea salt
cup of olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
In a blender, add the avocado, orange and lime juices, cilantro, green onion, shallot, jalapeño and salt and mix until smooth. With the blender running, slowly pour in the olive oil, allowing it to emulsify to a thick, creamy consistency. Season to taste with pepper.
Katharine A. Jameson, Certified Nutrition Consultant who grew up in Williamsville and Townshend, writes about Food & Health for Vermont News & Media. For more tips, advice and tips, find her on Instagram: @primaryconcernwellness
