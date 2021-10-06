SAG-AFTRA and Telemundo reach tentative contract deal – The Hollywood Reporter





SAG-AFTRA and Telemundo have reached an interim agreement for a new three-year contract, the union said on Tuesday. The agreement will now be submitted to the executive committee of the performers union for ratification. The tentative agreement includes an increase in nightly rest periods from 10 to 11 hours, except for on-site work, additional language addressing sexual harassment and hearing safety, and an increase in the current health plan contribution rate. and retirement of 0.5% upon termination of the contract. “The fact that Telemundo is the largest employer of Spanish-speaking talent in the United States makes this deal all the more important and impactful,” SAG-AFTRA Chairman Fran Drescher said in a statement. “It contains significant and tangible gains – both in terms of safety and compensation arrangements – that can improve the quality of life for members. Thanks to Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland for his excellent work on behalf of the membership. Other contract adjustments in this round of negotiations include annual increases of 3% in minimum pay per annum, an additional residual payment for the “transfer” distribution on Peacock, the implementation of “most” of the guidelines AMPTP and Hollywood unions. ‘return to work agreement, new deadlines for declaring and paying for residues, a new fee incurred for late payments for residues and “increased” penalties for violations of meal periods. The Telemundo union is relatively new, as the artists of Telemundo voted to unionize with SAG-AFTRA in 2017 and the union’s board of directors ratified its first Telemundo agreement in 2018. Telemundo’s union vote, SAG-AFTRA said at the time, was the largest union election for actors since the 1950s. “I am extremely proud of the results of this negotiation, which reflect the commitment and perseverance of the members of the negotiating committee, headed by National President Pablo Azar, who also chaired the first contract negotiations in 2017-2018”, SAG- AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “My sincere thanks to Pablo and to all the members of the committee. I would also like to thank our exceptional team of staff and advisors, whose creativity and dedication helped us find this way forward. I would also like to thank Telemundo and its chief negotiator, Bill Zuckerman, for stepping up and significantly responding to the concerns and proposals raised by our members. “

