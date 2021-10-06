“I’m delighted and anxious and a little nervous and a little scared”





AP Photo / Steven Senne “Star Trek” actor William Shatner is “thrilled, anxious and a little nervous” about seeing space.

Shatner, who played Captain Kirk, will be on a rocket launch on October 12 from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

The 90-year-old joked on The Today Show that his preparation included apple pie.

See more stories on the Insider business page. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner has a lot of feelings about his trip to space next week. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin announced on Monday that Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the TV and movie franchise, will join the company’s mission on October 12.. In interviews with Today’s show On Tuesday, Shatner shared his thoughts on the upcoming trip. “I’m thrilled and anxious and a little nervous and a little scared with this brand new adventure,” he told The Today Show. “I love the idea of ​​having the opportunity to go.” When asked if he contacted Blue Origin to join the mission or vice versa, Shatner said Blue Origin asked him about the trip. The actor noted that there is “a symmetry” in the fact that he will be able to see space after playing in “Star Trek”. “There is a whole circle of life involved here,” he said. “Fifty-five years ago, I was destitute, and I look at the sky, the astronauts who walk on the moon … Fifty-five years later, I go into space. Quite a change not only in my personal life but in my professional life. Everything changed during this period. “ Shatner, who is 90, was also asked if he was “physically ready” for the trip and how he was preparing for it. “I ate an apple pie last night,” he joked. After completing the mission, Shatner will become the oldest person to travel in space, exceeding Wally Funk, 82, who flew on a Blue Origin flight in July. But the actor says he can try to give this achievement a lower profile. “I don’t know if I really want to claim it,” he said. The story continues Shatner said he was eager to see in space “the contrast between this hostility and this heat and how important it is to keep Earth alive.” At one point in interviews, he described a recent storm in Los Angeles, where he lives. “We’re talking about space and the conditions of weightlessness, the enormity of the universe and the absolute gem of a little thing we call Earth in comparison,” Shatner said. “I am going to feel this with the same enormity that I felt this electrical storm last night. I am going to see the vastness of space and the extraordinary miracle of our Earth and how fragile it is in relation to the forces at hand. the work in the universe, that’s really what I’m looking for. Shatner will be accompanied on the journey by Blue Origin Audrey Powers, former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries, co-founder of the clinical research platform Medidata Solutions. Read the original article on Business intern

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/90-old-star-trek-actor-181408383.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos