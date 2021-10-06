Entertainment
Peacock’s “One of Us Is Lys” review – The Hollywood Reporter
Peacock One of us is lying is a little Breakfast club, a little Gossip Girl, a little Pretty little Liars, and keenly aware that it builds on the tropes and stereotypes that came before it – characters regularly name-checking other shows, movies, and genres, including horror and real crime. But recognizing the clichés he’s trafficking in isn’t the same as transcending them, and the result of all this mixing and matching is a teen murder mystery series that’s always watchable but never quite. awesome.
Based on Karen McManus’ book, the drama begins on the first day of school with a tantalizing post on About that – a blog revealing all of the school’s dirtiest secrets, run by misanthropic outcast Simon (Mark McKenna) – promising imminent revelations about four anonymous students. Before Simon can deliver, however, he finds himself in custody. And before the end of the detention, he died of an allergic reaction, in what to the cops appears to be a homicide.
One of us is lying
The bottom line
Easy to binge and easy to forget.
Suspicion quickly falls on the four students who were with him when he died – each of them holds a secret that could derail their futures, and each of them had reason to fear they were about to be. exposed in Simon’s next missive. There’s Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), the straight college girl who might not be as sharp as she looks; Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), the always-in-the-closet baseball star; Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), the cheerleader cheating on her longtime boyfriend; and Nate (Cooper van Grootel), the petty drug dealer whose next offense could land him in jail.
For all the glowing intrigue suggested by this premise, One of us is lyingThe secret weapon is more subtle. Showrunner Darío Madrona (Elite) has a confident grasp of the pace of the murder mystery, handing out twists and clues to a clip that is stable enough to keep the viewer’s attention from straying too far – but slowly enough that each new revelation has time to s ‘to press in. The larger bombs (usually in the form of a new About that post from any anonymous creeper who has taken over the account since Simon’s death) are deployed with restraint and tend to blur the game board precisely when we or the characters are about to get too busy. easy.
Meanwhile, the ever-changing friendships, feuds, and romances between the various characters delve into the dramatic teenage truism that no one in high school is exactly the social stereotype they appear to be. As you might expect, the four survivors find themselves forced together by Simon’s death, and as you might expect, they come to understand each other even better, in some ways, than their own friends and family. The most touching scenes on the show tend to embrace these cross-connections: Addy teases Nate about her obvious puppy crush on Bronwyn, or Cooper begins to warm up with Nate after realizing that their home life is failing. is not as different as they had assumed.
And yet what escapes One of us is lying is a special spark to set him apart from all other murder mysteries and teen dramas – a subversion or deepening of the formulas he deals with, jagged edges to shatter all his skillful skill. In the first episode, Simon moans that Bayview High is a total cliché: “It’s like everyone’s here to audition for a reboot of a John Hughes movie.” After the first three episodes sent to critics (out of eight in total), the series has yet to shake that sentiment. The characters always look more like archetypes than living, breathing people. If there is any deep insight into Simon’s death or whatever that follows, the series has yet to make sense of what it might be.
The show is presented almost constantly in a sour and austere mood, with a few moments of levity or raw pain. (A surprisingly adorable exception is Nate’s occasional conversations with his pet iguana. More of that, please.) The colors are pretty but muted, as if they’ve been subjected to a particularly aggressive Instagram filter, and performance is also restricted. These artistic choices lend One of us is lying an artificiality that, to be fair, seems appropriate for a show about people desperately trying to cover up unsavory truths about themselves. But they also keep the show’s emotions at bay.
This lack is not insurmountable. With all the show Is I go, One of us is lying fits perfectly into that category of streaming shows that you could binge on for a weekend without really wanting to. The story moves at a painless pace, and the characters are easy enough to like, if not interesting enough to like. But without noticeable quirks or deep insights (or, really, even a single character that’s fun to hate or exciting to crush), it’s also a show that seems likely to fade from memory as soon as this frenzy is over. Maybe Nate, Cooper, Bronwyn, and Addy really have some hidden depths. But the show they’re on is any smooth, shiny surface.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-reviews/one-of-us-is-lying-tv-review-1235025381/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]