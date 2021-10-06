Peacock’s “One of Us Is Lys” review – The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock One of us is lying is a little Breakfast club, a little Gossip Girl, a little Pretty little Liars, and keenly aware that it builds on the tropes and stereotypes that came before it – characters regularly name-checking other shows, movies, and genres, including horror and real crime. But recognizing the clichés he’s trafficking in isn’t the same as transcending them, and the result of all this mixing and matching is a teen murder mystery series that’s always watchable but never quite. awesome.

Based on Karen McManus’ book, the drama begins on the first day of school with a tantalizing post on About that – a blog revealing all of the school’s dirtiest secrets, run by misanthropic outcast Simon (Mark McKenna) – promising imminent revelations about four anonymous students. Before Simon can deliver, however, he finds himself in custody. And before the end of the detention, he died of an allergic reaction, in what to the cops appears to be a homicide.

To throw: Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, Jessica McLeod Executive producers: Daro Madrona, Erica Saleh, John Sacchi, Matt Groesch From the book by: Karen mcmanus



Suspicion quickly falls on the four students who were with him when he died – each of them holds a secret that could derail their futures, and each of them had reason to fear they were about to be. exposed in Simon’s next missive. There’s Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), the straight college girl who might not be as sharp as she looks; Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), the always-in-the-closet baseball star; Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), the cheerleader cheating on her longtime boyfriend; and Nate (Cooper van Grootel), the petty drug dealer whose next offense could land him in jail.

For all the glowing intrigue suggested by this premise, One of us is lyingThe secret weapon is more subtle. Showrunner Darío Madrona (Elite) has a confident grasp of the pace of the murder mystery, handing out twists and clues to a clip that is stable enough to keep the viewer’s attention from straying too far – but slowly enough that each new revelation has time to s ‘to press in. The larger bombs (usually in the form of a new About that post from any anonymous creeper who has taken over the account since Simon’s death) are deployed with restraint and tend to blur the game board precisely when we or the characters are about to get too busy. easy.

Meanwhile, the ever-changing friendships, feuds, and romances between the various characters delve into the dramatic teenage truism that no one in high school is exactly the social stereotype they appear to be. As you might expect, the four survivors find themselves forced together by Simon’s death, and as you might expect, they come to understand each other even better, in some ways, than their own friends and family. The most touching scenes on the show tend to embrace these cross-connections: Addy teases Nate about her obvious puppy crush on Bronwyn, or Cooper begins to warm up with Nate after realizing that their home life is failing. is not as different as they had assumed.

And yet what escapes One of us is lying is a special spark to set him apart from all other murder mysteries and teen dramas – a subversion or deepening of the formulas he deals with, jagged edges to shatter all his skillful skill. In the first episode, Simon moans that Bayview High is a total cliché: “It’s like everyone’s here to audition for a reboot of a John Hughes movie.” After the first three episodes sent to critics (out of eight in total), the series has yet to shake that sentiment. The characters always look more like archetypes than living, breathing people. If there is any deep insight into Simon’s death or whatever that follows, the series has yet to make sense of what it might be.

The show is presented almost constantly in a sour and austere mood, with a few moments of levity or raw pain. (A surprisingly adorable exception is Nate’s occasional conversations with his pet iguana. More of that, please.) The colors are pretty but muted, as if they’ve been subjected to a particularly aggressive Instagram filter, and performance is also restricted. These artistic choices lend One of us is lying an artificiality that, to be fair, seems appropriate for a show about people desperately trying to cover up unsavory truths about themselves. But they also keep the show’s emotions at bay.

This lack is not insurmountable. With all the show Is I go, One of us is lying fits perfectly into that category of streaming shows that you could binge on for a weekend without really wanting to. The story moves at a painless pace, and the characters are easy enough to like, if not interesting enough to like. But without noticeable quirks or deep insights (or, really, even a single character that’s fun to hate or exciting to crush), it’s also a show that seems likely to fade from memory as soon as this frenzy is over. Maybe Nate, Cooper, Bronwyn, and Addy really have some hidden depths. But the show they’re on is any smooth, shiny surface.