October 4, 2021 TV reviews – The Hollywood Reporter





aired its first episode of the season without the “manning-cast” on ESPN2, and as such, the game’s ESPN2 simulcast was significantly smaller than the previous three weeks. However, he still dominated Monday’s odds and posted year-over-year gains for the third time in four weeks. CBS ‘ NCIS and NBC The voice, meanwhile, retained its place among the network’s top two prime-time programs. The Los Angeles Chargers’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders drew 12.32 million viewers on ESPN. That’s a drop of about 4.5% from the 12.9 million people who watched the ESPN stream last week. Monday night football. ESPN2 averaged an additional 543,000 for a total of 12.86 million (last week ESPN2 had 1.89 million for Manning’s cast). ESPN-only’s tally is up 42%, however, from last year’s fourth week game, which only saw 8.65 million viewers. In his first four games (and taking into account the second half of a season opener double schedule last year), FMN is up about 15% in viewership from 2020. All other NFL broadcast windows are also up year on year. On broadcast networks, NCIS at the top of the viewer rankings with 7.96 million viewers, approximately 480,000 more than The voice (a season high 7.48 million). The latter had the highest score of 18-49 on prime-time broadcast networks, tying last week’s 0.96. fox 911 (0.85 in adults aged 18 to 49) and ABC Dancing with the stars (0.72) also remained stable in the key advertising demographic, and CBS The neighborhood (0.62) was less than four hundredths of a point – which equates to about 52,000 people in that age range – from last week. The comedy also increased the total viewership to 5.52 million. The good doctor (0.42) progressed in the demo but lost a few viewers (3.73 million against 3.99 million last week). NCIS: Hawaii (5.54 million viewers, 0.48 among 18-49 year olds) was also fairly stable for CBS, but Monday’s other freshman series saw slight declines. NBC Ordinary joe (2.63 million viewers, 0.33 among 18-49 year olds) is down against 2.69 million and 0.36 last week. fox The big jump (1.3 million, 0.23) slipped from 1.46 million and 0.25. Outside of NFL-related programming, WWE Monday Night Raw in the United States was the best cable show among adults aged 18 to 49 with a rating of 0.52 over its three hours. It was up week-to-week in both the key ad demo and total viewership (1.86 million). The five attracted the largest non-sporting cable audience of the day, averaging 3.46 million viewers on Fox News. Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more information and figures. October 5, 4:55 p.m. Updated with notes for an ESPN2 simulcast of Monday night football.

