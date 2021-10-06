‘LA Law’ sequel moves forward at ABC – The Hollywood Reporter





Los Angeles Law is approaching a return to prime time. ABC handed a pilot order to a sequel to NBC’s former legal drama, with former star Blair Underwood set to reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins. Sources say other cast members of the former four-time Emmy-winning NBC drama are also expected to return. From former lawyer turned television writer Marc Guggenheim and his Arrow-to collaborator Edit Mohamed (Legends of tomorrow), new Los Angeles Law will see venerable law firm McKenzie Brackman reinvent itself as a litigation firm specializing only in high-profile, boundary-pushing and inflammatory cases. The take on ABC will see Underwood’s Rollins move from idealist to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best way forward for the company to make political and legal changes. The potential series, which went into development in December, originates from former Fox-owned 20th Television. The now-Disney-backed studio produced the original for NBC and owns the rights to the series, which will now be vertically aligned with ABC rather than returning to the network it called home from 1986 to 1994. Created by Steven Bochco and Terry Louise Fisher, Los Angeles Law won 15 Emmy Awards over eight seasons and featured a cast including Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Corbin Bernsen, Jill Eikenberry, Alan Rachins, Michele Greene, Jimmy Smits, Michael Tucker, John Spencer, A Martinez, Alan Rosenberg and Debi Mazar, among others. Bochco’s widow, Dayna, and son Jesse are executive producers through Steven Bochco Productions; Jesse Bochco was instrumental in reviving the legal drama that had David E. Kelley as executive producer. Anthony Hemingway (The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story) will direct the pilot and also the executive producer alongside Guggenheim and Mohamed. Underwood, who joined Los Angeles Law in season two and remained a regular in his eighth and final season, also an executive producer. The Los Angeles Law revival is the final pilot order for ABC for the 2022-2023 broadcast season and joins the Hilary Swank-Tom McCarthy newspaper drama as the network, in the wake of the pandemic, pivots to a more annual development model. Order Comes Days After NBC Relaunched Dick Wolf’s Mothership Law and order for a 21st season, though it’s unclear whether it will air this season or for 2022-2023, where he could face in court LA law.

