Entertainment
Texas law would allow partisan actors to request election auditsExBulletin
Montinique Monroe / Getty Images
Legislation that would allow partisan actors to request an audit of the Texas county elections received preliminary approval from the state Senate on Tuesday.
The bill is not on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda for the current special legislative session, meaning he is not eligible for a final passage, but Abbott could add it to the to-do list for legislators if desired.
Always, Senate Bill 47, which was introduced Friday by GOP State Senator Paul Bettencourt of Houston, was narrowly passed by the chamber on Tuesday. The measure would allow county party leaders, candidates, judges and political committees to formally ask the Texas Secretary of State’s office to examine any “irregularities” in an election.
The analysis of the bill refers to a “significant number of irregularities that occurred but were not resolved” in the November 2020 elections, although it does not specifically mention what these irregularities were.
If the secretary of state’s office finds violations, it could impose a fine of $ 500 for each violation that is not corrected within 30 days.
“I think it is (…) important that we put in place that no matter where you are in the state, if you have a legitimate question about the irregularity of the elections, that you get a response, “Bettencourt said at a state Senate committee hearing on Monday. “And there is a penalty at the end, if there is non-compliance, of $ 500 per day. And that’s to finally make sure this process comes to an end.”
But Stephanie Gmez, associate director of Common Cause Texas, said the bill would create chaos in the electoral system.
“The process creates confusion and mistrust of our democracy, ignites suspicion in the myth of widespread electoral fraud, and fuels the hopes of those who were so absorbed in disbelief in our democracy and the pursuit of conspiracy theories.” that they literally carried out an attack on the United States Capitol not even a year ago, ”Gmez said.
Trump called for legislation
The bill was introduced just over a week after former President Donald Trump publicly asked Abbott to put such a measure on the special session’s agenda.
Hours after Trump made his audit request on September 24, the Secretary of State’s office announced an audit in Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties, of which only one Collin County voted for the former president.
Harris County still had not received requests for audit-related documents from the secretary of state’s office as of Monday, according to the county attorney’s office.
In an email, Harris County District Attorney Christian Menefee said SB 47 was “another attempt to spread the big lie perpetuated by Donald Trump.”
“This bill will only undermine faith in our elections, weigh down our election officials and waste taxpayer money just to appease a few people looking for a problem where there is none,” he said. writes Menefee. “We will continue to closely monitor this bill and consider our legal options.”
Trump has argued baselessly that widespread electoral fraud led to his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and Republicans in several states have since launched election reviews, citing voter mistrust. Efforts are underway in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and a widely discredited review in Arizona concluded last month by reaffirming that President Biden had won the state’s largest county.
Texas recently passed sweeping new voting restrictions, and SB 47 isn’t the only additional bill state senators are considering. Legislation to increase penalties for suspected illegal voting also received preliminary approval of the Texas Senate on Tuesday, bringing one of Abbott’s priority bills closer to passage.
Jen Rice of Houston Public Media contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043518977/texas-legislation-would-allow-partisan-actors-to-request-election-audits
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]