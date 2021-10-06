Texas law would allow partisan actors to request election auditsExBulletin



Montinique Monroe / Getty Images

Legislation that would allow partisan actors to request an audit of the Texas county elections received preliminary approval from the state Senate on Tuesday.

The bill is not on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda for the current special legislative session, meaning he is not eligible for a final passage, but Abbott could add it to the to-do list for legislators if desired.

Always, Senate Bill 47, which was introduced Friday by GOP State Senator Paul Bettencourt of Houston, was narrowly passed by the chamber on Tuesday. The measure would allow county party leaders, candidates, judges and political committees to formally ask the Texas Secretary of State’s office to examine any “irregularities” in an election.

The analysis of the bill refers to a “significant number of irregularities that occurred but were not resolved” in the November 2020 elections, although it does not specifically mention what these irregularities were.

If the secretary of state’s office finds violations, it could impose a fine of $ 500 for each violation that is not corrected within 30 days.

“I think it is (…) important that we put in place that no matter where you are in the state, if you have a legitimate question about the irregularity of the elections, that you get a response, “Bettencourt said at a state Senate committee hearing on Monday. “And there is a penalty at the end, if there is non-compliance, of $ 500 per day. And that’s to finally make sure this process comes to an end.”

But Stephanie Gmez, associate director of Common Cause Texas, said the bill would create chaos in the electoral system.

“The process creates confusion and mistrust of our democracy, ignites suspicion in the myth of widespread electoral fraud, and fuels the hopes of those who were so absorbed in disbelief in our democracy and the pursuit of conspiracy theories.” that they literally carried out an attack on the United States Capitol not even a year ago, ”Gmez said.

Trump called for legislation

The bill was introduced just over a week after former President Donald Trump publicly asked Abbott to put such a measure on the special session’s agenda.

Hours after Trump made his audit request on September 24, the Secretary of State’s office announced an audit in Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties, of which only one Collin County voted for the former president.

Harris County still had not received requests for audit-related documents from the secretary of state’s office as of Monday, according to the county attorney’s office.

In an email, Harris County District Attorney Christian Menefee said SB 47 was “another attempt to spread the big lie perpetuated by Donald Trump.”

“This bill will only undermine faith in our elections, weigh down our election officials and waste taxpayer money just to appease a few people looking for a problem where there is none,” he said. writes Menefee. “We will continue to closely monitor this bill and consider our legal options.”

Trump has argued baselessly that widespread electoral fraud led to his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, and Republicans in several states have since launched election reviews, citing voter mistrust. Efforts are underway in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and a widely discredited review in Arizona concluded last month by reaffirming that President Biden had won the state’s largest county.

Texas recently passed sweeping new voting restrictions, and SB 47 isn’t the only additional bill state senators are considering. Legislation to increase penalties for suspected illegal voting also received preliminary approval of the Texas Senate on Tuesday, bringing one of Abbott’s priority bills closer to passage.

Jen Rice of Houston Public Media contributed reporting.