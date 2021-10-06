Shah Rukh Khan asks his Bollywood friends NOT to visit Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest; Nysa Devgn’s OOPS moment and more





It’s time to introduce you to the hottest new entertainment trends. From Shah Rukh Khan asking his Bollywood friends not to visit Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug case to Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn having an OOPS moment while doing a TikTok, here is an overview of what is happening in fashionable entertainment today. Also Read – Ajay Devgn and Kajols’ Daughter Nysa Devgn Has OOPS Moment With Friend As She Makes TikTok Watching Video Ajay Devgn and Kajols’ daughter Nysa Devgn have OOPS moment with friend as she makes video on TikTok Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has made the news again, this time for sharing a hilarious moment with a friend while making a TikTok video. Also Read – Pathan, Tiger 3, Sooryavanshi: Ten Action Movies From Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar And Others That Make Us See Super Horny Photos Read the full story here: Ajay Devgn and Kajols’ daughter Nysa Devgn have OOPS moment with friend as she makes video on TikTok Also Read – Check Out New Release Dates For RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa, Valimai, Radhe Shyam & 5 More Southern Biggies See Photos No home-cooked meals for Aryan Khan; gets puri bhaji and more on a paper plate after getting caught by NCB – read deets According to a new report, it is stated that Aryan Khan and other BCN detainees in a drug case have not received home cooked food. Read the full story here: No home-cooked meals for Aryan Khan; gets puri bhaji and more on a paper plate after getting caught by NCB – read deets Saif Ali Khan’s favorite scene in Sacred Games is “When Kukoo reveals his gender to Ganesh Gaitonde” If you ask him to name his favorite part of Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan will pick the scene when Kukoo (played by Kubbra Sait) reveals his gender to Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Read the full story here: Saif Ali Khan’s favorite scene in Sacred Games is “When Kukoo reveals his gender to Ganesh Gaitonde” Shah Rukh Khan asks his Bollywood friends NOT to visit Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest? Aryan was detained on October 2 and on October 4 the BCN was granted custody until October 7. SRK has a special request to the fellowship following the same. Read the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan asks his Bollywood friends NOT to visit Mannat after Aryan Khan’s arrest? Yami Gautam opens with the treatment of a skin disease, keratosis pilaris; says: ‘There is still no cure for this’ Bhoot Police actress Yami Gautam wrote a note on Instagram revealing that she suffered from keratosis pilaris, an incurable skin condition. Read the full story here: Yami Gautam opens with the treatment of a skin disease, keratosis pilaris; says: ‘There is still no cure for this’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, REACTS on his daughter’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya: “The mind has gone blank” Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father Joseph Prabhu has shared his reaction to his daughter and Naga Chaitanya has announced their separation after four years of marriage, leaving their fans heartbroken. Read the full story here: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, REACTS on his daughter’s divorce from Naga Chaitanya: “The mind has gone blank” Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

