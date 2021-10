Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Destiny Daniel Cretton to direct new Disney + American Born Chinese TV series: Bollywood News

Disney + has the green light to create an all-new action comedy series based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel American Born Chinese. Helmer of wonders Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, is in the process of directing and producing the Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television. Chinese born American tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his social life in high school and his life as an immigrant. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin unwittingly becomes embroiled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action comedy explores questions of identity, culture and family. According to Deadline, Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, said, “The teams are visionaries in bringing character-driven adventures to life, and we can’t wait for our audiences to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel. . It is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity and acceptance through the prism of adolescence. Chinese born American was a finalist for the National Book Award for Children’s Literature in 2006, winner of the 2007 Eisner Award for Best Graphic Album: New, the 2007 Michael L. Printz Award and 2007 Bank Street Children’s Book of the Year, among many numerous distinctions. It has also been recommended for teachers for classroom instruction. American Born Chinese marks the first television series for Cretton who just co-wrote and directed Marvels Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His feature film credits also include Short Term 12 (2013), The Glass Castle (2017), and Just Mercy (2019). Written and executive produced by the 2017 Emmy-winning animation program Bobs Burgers executive producer Kelvin Yu and his brother, Charles Yu, the series is produced by Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan. Asher Goldstein and Gene Luen Yang are also executive producers. Kelvin Yu is the showrunner of the series, the casting of which will begin soon. Also read: Director Destiny Daniel Cretton on Shang Chi with Simu Liu and Tony Leung Each of these characters is surprising in that they can relate to people More Pages: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (English) Box Office Collection, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (English) Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodhungama.com/news/bollywood/marvels-shang-chi-legend-ten-rings-destin-daniel-cretton-direct-disney-new-tv-series-american-born-chinese/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos