BTS campaign with the UN brings in millions of dollars – and tweets | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) K-pop superstars BTS have raised $ 3.6 million and generated millions of tweets in four years of working with the United Nations children’s agency to fight violence, abuse and bullying and promote self-esteem among young people, announces the agency Mercredi. The Love Myself campaign spread its message through means such as social media hashtags, merchandise, the South Korean group’s 2018-2019 Love Yourself world tour and a 2019 video for the children’s agency, called UNICEF. , urging people to choose kindness. The Love Myself slogan was even affixed to the airships that flew over the musicians’ hometowns in 2017. UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members filmed a clip at UN Headquarters and spoke there on several occasions, most recently. at the annual gathering of world leaders of the General Assembly last month. When the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s meeting to be held almost entirely virtually, members of BTS spoke via video of how they have handled the isolation and frustration caused by the pandemic closures. BTS said in a statement for Wednesday’s announcement that the group has launched the Love Myself campaign to improve the lives of other young people, but are striving to live on their own. We as a team and as individuals have also grown, said the group of seven. We hope that many people have felt how the love received from others can become the power that enables them to love themselves. The campaign has helped the 76-year-old UN cultivate a younger image and capturing eyeballs outside of its usual circles and inside BTS’s fan base, known as ARMY. Permission to Dance, a BTS clip shot at UN Headquarters and released last month, has more than 27 million views on the UN YouTube channel, which has around 2 million subscribers. UNICEF says the Love Myself initiative has generated nearly 5 million tweets and more than 50 million likes, retweets, replies and comments. The revolutionary way BTS has helped send a positive message with their ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly priceless, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. The money raised will go to UNICEF’s work to end the violence. BTS said they hope to continue the campaign so that we can help people find happiness and love. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request.

