‘Sopranos’ prequel gives Tony a backstory without the original’s grace notesExBulletin

It’s FRESH AIR. “The Sopranos,” which ran on HBO from 1999 until its infamous 2007 finale, is back with a prequel to the film titled “The Many Saints Of Newark”. It launched simultaneously last Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. Stars include Michael Gandolfini, son of James Gandolfini, playing a teenage version of Tony Soprano, the mob boss his father played in the original series. Our TV reviewer David Bianculli has this review.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: Fans have long waited for another chapter in Sopranos history – so long, in fact, that it’s been 22 years since the series launched and changed television history by putting a character sinister at the center of its ongoing history. And it’s been 14 years since that unforgettable finale where Tony Soprano’s tale didn’t end so much as it just stopped. “The Many Saints Of Newark” gets around the final problem by presenting a prequel years before the events of “The Sopranos”, but there is yet another problem which is to deliver a drama that works for both people who are remember the events and characters of “The Sopranos” and those who do not. And on this point, “The Many Saints Of Newark” is a very mixed bag.

It’s a delicate balancing act. The best cinematic prequel to a television series remains David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” movie, “Fire Walk With Me”. The best prequel period is the “Better Call Saul” series derived from “Breaking Bad”, one of the many excellent shows to follow in the path of “The Sopranos”. Vince Gilligan’s brilliant TV drama showed a man getting more and more evil as the story progressed.

This new “Sopranos” story does that too, following Tony as a young and adolescent as the movie begins in 1967 and, halfway through time moves to 1971. But it starts with a awkward and unsatisfactory framing device, visiting a cemetery and making us listen to voices that speak to us from beyond the grave. One of them is the voice of Christopher Moltisanti, provided by original “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli.

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI: (as Christopher Moltisanti) I met death on Highway 23, not too far from here. But that was much later. In 1967, the man in the hat was my father. At that time, he did not have a son.

BIANCULLI: But this man, Dickie Moltisanti, is played by Alessandro Nivola. Tony’s uncle Dickie turns out to be the central character in this film, but he’s not one of the real protagonists. As well as Michael Gandolfini, inheriting his father’s role as Tony and doing it very well, the real stars would include Ray Liotta, who brings equal intensity to two different badass roles, and Michela De Rossi, who is fiery and formidable like Giuseppina. , an Italian immigrant who figures in the lives of several men in this story, and my favorite, Vera Farmiga, who plays a younger version of Tony’s abrasive mother, Livia, and absolutely channels the mind of Nancy Marchand, who has created the role in “The Sopranos.” Here she is in the role of Livia, meeting with a school guidance counselor to discuss young Tony. Talia Balsam plays the advisor.

TALIA BALSAM: (as Mrs Jarecki) Based on the Sanford-Binet, he has a high IQ, and you know that.

VERA FARMIGA: (as Livia Soprano) You can’t prove it by me. He has a D + average.

BALSAM: (Like Mrs. Jarecki) Well, it’s because it doesn’t apply. But he’s smart.

FARMIGA: (Like Livia Soprano) There is a big difference between an intelligent person and an intelligent alec.

BALSAM: (Like Mrs. Jarecki) I also administered Briggs-Myer’s (ph) Personality Inventory earlier, and the results tell us he’s a leader – enthusiastic, insightful, playful.

FARMIGA: (like Livia Soprano) You speak through your hat.

BIANCULLI: Tony as a teenager is played by Michael Gandolfini, and a little later the mother and son share a scene in which the two actors sound and act strangely like the actors who came before them in their roles. We even hear Livia’s unforgettable trademark phrase.

FARMIGA: (like Livia Soprano) You smoke marijuana, I guess.

MICHAEL GANDOLFINI: (Like Tony Soprano) Mom, I’m on the team.

FARMIGA: (Like Livia Soprano) Your sister is. I’m pretty sure it is.

GANDOLFINI: (As Tony Soprano) This burger is awesome, mom.

FARMIGA: (as Livia Soprano) Ah, keep going. I went to all this trouble just so we could have a good conversation for once, and for what? How am I supposed to enjoy a Broadway show with my kids and their potty?

GANDOLFINI: (Like Tony Soprano) Mom, I don’t smoke weed.

FARMIGA: (Like Livia Soprano) Well, your sister comes in here with a gypsy smell.

GANDOLFINI: (Like Tony Soprano) Well, I’m not my sister. I am still charged.

FARMIGA: (like Livia Soprano) Ah, poor you.

BIANCULI: But this famous slogan is only picked up by fans who remember it. The real joy of “The Many Saints Of Newark” is seeing “Sopranos” characters appear. There is Paulie Walnuts and Tony’s sister Janice and Carmela. But all of these characters are underutilized. Worse yet, what happens in this movie prequel doesn’t really make any sense of clarity. It’s a confusing tale and it’s not at all easy to follow the relationships between the characters.

One of the things that made “The Sopranos” such a great drama series was its subtlety. The characters rarely, if ever, said what they really meant, even in therapy. In this new film, intentions and motives are revealed, often overtly. “Sopranos” creator David Chase, who wrote the screenplay with Lawrence Conner, seems to have no problem taking this more obvious approach, which is unfortunate. Director Alan Taylor is good with his cast. The performances are the best aspect of “The Many Saints Of Newark”. But his visual flair tends to only show when there’s a corpse to focus on, which in this “Sopranos” prequel often is. This new drama shows, over time, how Tony Soprano fell apart – but not with the same flair and notes of grace that we expect from “The Sopranos”.

DAVIES: David Bianculli is professor of television studies at Rowan University. He reviewed the prequel to the TV series “The Sopranos” titled “The Many Saints of Newark”.

