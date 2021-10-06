Sage Steele removed from ‘SportsCenter’ briefly after podcast comments – The Hollywood Reporter





ESPN’s Sage Steele is on a brief hiatus from her Sports center anchor duties after making controversial remarks on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast. Steele will not be on the air this week and will not host the annual espnW Women + Sports summit later this month, when she was scheduled to lead the main conversation with Halle Berry on the new film. bruised. “I know my recent comments have created controversy for the company, and I apologize for that,” Steele said in a statement. “We are in the midst of an extremely difficult time that affects us all, and it is more important than ever that we communicate in a constructive and thoughtful manner. “ In the September 29 episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, Steele said vaccination warrants are “sick,” commented on former President Barack Obama identifying himself as black in a census and, when discussing the inappropriate comments she received at the work, said women must also be “responsible” for how they dress in the workplace. Regarding vaccine mandates – Disney, owner of ESPN, announced it was making vaccines mandatory for all staff at the end of June – she said, “I respect everyone’s decision, really, but the mandate is sick and it scares me in several ways. But I have a job, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m just, I’m not surprised it’s gotten to this point, especially with Disney, a global company. At another point in the podcast, Steele spoke about Obama identifying himself as Black in the 2010 census, saying, “I’m like, ‘Well, congratulations to the president. This is his thing. I think it’s fascinating considering his black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mum and grandmother raised him, but hey you do. I will do myself. And regarding the inappropriate comments she received as a sports reporter, she said: “I think that as women we also have to be responsible. It’s not just for players, athletes and coaches to act a certain way. She added that sometimes when aspiring female reporters reach out to her now and ask her to view their recordings, “I said, ‘Look, I would love to, but the way you present yourself is not something I want to be associated with. So when you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the rude comments, but you also know what you’re doing when you put on that outfit. Since women are smart, so don’t play games. shyness and put it all on guys. “ ESPN addressed the controversy in a statement, “At ESPN we take different points of view – dialogue and discussion make this place a great place. That said, we expect these views to be expressed with respect, in a manner consistent with our values ​​and in accordance with our internal policies. We have direct conversations with Sage and these conversations will be kept private. “ Steele joined ESPN in 2007, and currently features one of Sports center shows.

