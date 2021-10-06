A reflection on diet and cancerExBulletin



For actor Stanley Tucci, food isn’t just food; it is also a way to connect to his roots, to the gardens of his ancestors in southern Italy, to the basement kitchen where his grandmother plucked chickens, to the delicious Sunday meals of his childhood.

“[Growing up,] it was all about what you were going to eat that night, what you had for lunch, “he said.” I’m not a religious person, but if there is one thing that is holy, it would be the food. ”

But three years ago, Tucci was diagnosed with oral cancer, and the cancer and its treatment nearly robbed him of his ability to enjoy food. He lost his sense of taste and smell, and his mouth became so ulcerated that he was tube-fed for six months.

“It was horrible. I was practically bedridden,” he says. “I couldn’t even drink water because it burned my mouth so much.”

Fortunately, Tucci’s cancer had not metastasized. After intense radiotherapy, he no longer has cancer. His sense of taste returned and actually increased.

“I can feel things that… I could never have felt before,” he said. “And I can taste things a lot faster, like I’m a lot more aware of how things taste now.”

Tucci shares his passion for food in his new thesis, Taste, and as a host of the CNN series Stanley Tucci: In search of Italy.

After being diagnosed with oral cancer three years ago

It was at the base of my tongue, but the pain was referred in my jaw to the back of my jaw. So they thought it was a tooth. They thought it was trigeminal neuralgia. They thought it was a million different things except what it was, namely cancer. And so I was misdiagnosed for two years. I did acupuncture. I tried a bunch of different things, and nothing worked. And finally, the tumor got so big that it was quite visible to this doctor who happened to be a man with salivary glands. … I was horrified. I was terrified.

At the Sunday dinners her family shared growing up

I grew up in Westchester County in Katonah, New York, about 50 miles north of town, and my parents were both Italian-American and their parents were from Italy, and they were all excellent cooks. . So I grew up with really, really amazing food, but not just the food, but it was also the kind of food enthusiasm and interest in food. …

One Sunday they were making a classic stew. It was from my father’s family, and it was meatballs that were fried. But these are very delicate meatballs and not at all heavy. It’s a bit half bread, half meat, but very delicately seasoned too. And then these are put in the sauce at the last minute. It is a meat-based sauce. … And then this sauce would have simmered for a few hours, and we would have that as our Sunday meal.

On his grandparents, who emigrated from Italy

Southern Italy was incredibly poor, it is still very poor in many areas and there were no opportunities that America had. If you grow everything in southern Italy and grow what you eat, I think you can’t help but transplant these habits when you move. So many Italians have always had a garden. No matter how big the backyard is, you’ve always had a garden. You were always cultivating something. And that’s what they did. And they grew all kinds of vegetables imaginable. They had fruit trees. They had a fig tree. … They had rabbits. When my mother was little they had goats. They might even have a cow or something. So it was always about that, and so much of their food, they were just coming out of their garden.

On her grandmother’s “second kitchen” in the basement

I am not a religious person, but if there is one thing that is holy it would be food.

She had this auxiliary kitchen. … And that’s where she did a lot of the prep work. And if we had a really big party in the winter, we often ate in that basement and it was just fantastic. She would make her pizza dough there. She would make her bread dough there. And we, I remember cooking chickens with her there, plucking chickens there after she beheaded them or basically strangled them, and it was just wonderful. It was all about eating, cooking and preparing, enjoying food, growing food, everything.

On the rules he has for pasta

You would not put bolognese [sauce] with starry pasta. It’s just weird and disgusting. It would be just porridge. So you need something great that will stand up to this sauce, the richness of this sauce. In Bologna, they will use homemade tagliatelle. They could use pappardelle. But you will definitely use it, [or] you’re going to use lasagna and make a lasagna out of it. They are therefore good strong pasta. … It’s like that in Italy. This is one of the reasons I wanted to do the regional food TV show … because, yes, it’s regional, but each person is incredibly specific about what they’re going to do and then what. pasta goes with it or what sauce goes with it. This is how Italy is: this very specific, almost dogmatic kind of thinking about food, that’s what I was brought up with.

Sam Briger and Kayla Lattimore produced and edited the audio for this interview. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Natalie Escobar adapted it for the web.