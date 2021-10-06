Vinod Khanna: the actor who gave Amitabh Bachchan a hard time

With his rugged beauty and suave charm, Vinod Khanna was the man who charmed his way into the hearts of the public in the 1970s. Whether it was playing a dacoit or a cop, Khanna had it all locked down with his Signature boast of a walk that made sure the audience couldn’t look away from his charismatic personality. While it was a decade of multi-stars reigning on the roost, Vinod Khanna was the man who stood up to superstar Amitabh Bachchan and he’s the one who gave the “angry young man” a run for his money. Khanna died in 2017.

The 1970s are now remembered as the decade that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar but many other greats – Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha were trying to keep up with Big B’s stardom. When Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen space, they looked like worthy competitors fighting each other. tooth and nail for the public’s attention. “I was the only suitor to Amitabh Bachchan. There was no one else, ”Khanna said in a 1998 interview with Anurradha Prasad.

Amar Akbar Anthony, Hera Pheri, Parvarish and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar – the duo have worked in many films together and kept the myth of their competition alive. But the story of Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna dates back to a few years before Bachchan found a stronghold in Hindi cinema. In his blog, Bachchan had previously shared that he first spent time with Vinod on the sets of Reshma Aur Shera where Vinod played an important role and Amitabh had a small role. The two bonded well as they pulled out in the scorching heat of Rajasthan. Shortly after the filming of the film, Vinod’s father passed away and it was in these hours of mourning that they found a deep and precious friendship. “The sudden death of his father shortly after our work together at Reshma Aur Shera, I was with him in his hour of mourning … and then … the amazing alchemy of several historical films that we shot together , such a lovely and considerate combination, ”Amitabh wrote.

While Vinod and Amitabh were both action stars, they brought out the best in each other in comedy.

While film journalists of the time often spoke of the rivalry between the two stars, they never spoke badly of each other. “I think it was the media that created the rivalry. We were friends, we are still friends, ”Vinod told NDTV in 2006.

In Manmohan Desai’s Amar Akbar Anthony, Vinod played the part of the morally upright police office Amar and Amitabh played the jovial and comical Anthony who sells alcohol. The film had an iconic scene where Amar and Anthony fight. “Tu yahan ka dada hai?” Amar asks and challenges him to battle. Back then, who got beaten up onscreen wasn’t entirely determined by the character’s background, and who won those fights was solely determined by the actor’s fame. So when Amar had to beat Anthony, Desai used comedic music to lighten the mood. After a few punches, the fight was taken to a hangar and the audience could only imagine what was going on behind closed doors. Amar being the older brother, won the fight while Anthony later celebrated hitting a man’s big hunk twice in this feud. Vinod was one of the few stars who could win against Amitabh in his prime, and he makes him believable and convincing.

Amar and Anthony’s iconic fight scene in this film saw Vinod Khanna win against Amitabh Bachchan.

“I think we both worked very cordially with each other. But, of course, we were both very different in the sense of the roles we played on screen. We complemented each other. Both were very suspicious of scripts and both would be very sure of the other’s role – that no one gets more and someone gets less. And as a result, we made these movies together and could have gone on and on until I left the industry. shared Vinod Khanna with NDTV in 2006 as he recounted his trip with Amitabh Bachchan.

The last movie they made together was Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, released in 1978 by Prakash Mehra. By Vinod’s own admission, by the time he started shooting for this film, he had decided to get away from the arc lamps and live the rest of his life in the Rajneesh ashram. And so he moved, but his sanyasi life only lasted 6 years.

Vinod Khanna was probably the biggest competition for Amitabh Bachchan.

When he returned to cinema in the late 1980s, Amitabh Bachchan was no longer the star he once was. In fact, he was struggling in his political career. In 1987, when Vinod Khanna had picked up a star’s coat, he was asked by India Today about the comparison with Bachchan, to which he gave a very self-updated answer, “I don’t want to be number one.” . I don’t want to be that at all. I just want to live moment to moment and do my job well.

A 1978 Stardust cover claimed in big bold print ‘Vinod Khanna becomes No 1’ but unbeknownst to everyone, Vinod was never part of the mad rush and maybe it was this nonchalance that made him one of the most iconic stars of Hindi cinema.