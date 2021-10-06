National Book Awards 2021: Robert Jones Jr and Lauren Groff among the finalists | National Book Prizes





This year’s National Book Awards finalists have been announced, including nominations from Lauren Groff, Robert Jones Jr and Anthony Doerr. The 25 finalists are divided into five categories: fiction, non-fiction, poetry, translated literature and children’s literature. The fiction category includes Groff, who has been nominated twice before, for her acclaimed 272 page novel The Matrix on Female Ambition in the 12th Century. She will face Doerr, Pulitzer winner, nominated in 2014, for his novel Cloud Cuckoo Land, which takes place over 700 years; Laird Hunt for his drama Zorrie; Jason Motts Hell of a Book and Joness make their debut in The Prophets, which chronicles black queer love on a slave plantation. The non-fiction category features Hanif Abdurraqib and his book A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, a collection of essays on black culture in America. The other nominees are Grace M Chos Tastes Like War, which deals with diet and mental health; Tiya Miless Everything She Wore: Ashleys Sack’s Journey, a Memory of the Black Family; Nicole Eustaces Covered in Night: A History of Murder and Native Justice in Early America; and Lucas Bessires Running Out: In search of water on the high plains. Poetry finalists include Desiree C Baileys What Noise Against the Cane; Martn Espadas floats; Douglas Kearneys Sho; Hoa Nguyens A thousand times you lose your treasure; and Jackie Wangs The Sunflower cast a spell to save us from the void. This year, the poetry category presents four poets of color. The nominees for translated literature are Elisa Shua Dusapin for Winter in Sokcho, which was translated from French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins; Ge Fei for Peach Blossom Paradise, which was translated from Chinese by Canaan Morse; Nona Fernndez for The Twilight Zone, translated from Spanish by Natasha Wimmer Graywolf; Benjamn Labatut for When We Stop Understanding the World, which was translated from Spanish by Adrian Nathan West; and Samar Yazbek for Planet of Clay, which was translated from Arabic by Leri Price. The finalists for children’s literature are Shing Yin Khor for The Legend of Auntie Po; Malinda Lo for Last Night at the Telegraph Club; Kyle Lukoff for Too Bright to See; Kekla Magoon for Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Partys Promise to the People; and Amber McBride for me (Moth) Feiwel and Friends. The 72nd National Book Awards ceremony will take place on November 17. Like last year, it will take place exclusively online. Last year’s winner for fiction was Charles Yu, for his novel Interior Chinatown.

