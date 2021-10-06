Bollywood is not my cup of tea, says MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. However, he continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, the star cricketer hinted at his farewell match with the Chennai Super Kings. Many cricketers try their hand at Bollywood after retiring from cricket, but not MS Dhoni. He recently unveiled his Bollywood plans after his retirement.

DHONI DOES NOT HAVE BOLLYWOOD PLANS

Although the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput recounted Dhoni’s story in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, it will be difficult to see the drummer himself on camera. Recently, he said he does not view Bollywood as a step into retirement as he believes playing the role is not an easy skill and he will stick with cricket.

He said: “You know Bollywood isn’t really my cup of tea. As far as commercials go, I’m happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I think it’s a very good job. hard and very difficult to deal with. I would like to let the movie stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest to comedy is the commercials and nothing more . “

Recently, Harbhajan Singh made his acting debut with the Tamil film Friendship. In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, the cricketer also opened up about his plans to do his biopic. Cricketers like Brett Lee, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambali have also tried their hand at the game in the past.