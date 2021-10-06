From a haunted visit to Hollywood to a wizarding mixology class

All products and services presented by Variety are independently selected by the editors of Variety. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

For many of us, Halloween is a month of vacation. And thankfully, there’s no shortage of horror-themed events to get you in the spooky spirit throughout October, before moving from house to house on the 31st.

Of haunted hollywood tour, recounting some of Los Angeles’ most gruesome murders, to a virtual witchcraft mixology course taught by an expert bartender, there are countless immersive and interactive Halloween events to choose from this year. Below are the best happening in Los Angeles, New York, and London, with dozens of other options across the globe to choose from on Fevers website.

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree (Los Angeles and New York)

Courtesy of fever

Until October 31, House of Spirits’ best-selling experience in Los Angeles invites visitors to York Manor where they can participate in a cocktail party, centered around five miniature cocktails inspired by the ghostly spirits of mansions. Additionally, visitors can ask questions of a giant ouija board and interact with spirits and magicians. The two-hour event will follow a spooky storyline focused on the disappearance of the Vasiliev family, inspired by the real-life story between Rasputin and the Romanov royal family.

The event also takes place at new York, where visitors can learn the haunting story of Molly and Francisco Vega, a young couple who lost their marriage in childbirth.

Haunt O Ween (Los Angeles)

Courtesy of fever

A perfect family event, Los Angeles Haunt-O-Ween is a vast playground, featuring dozens of Halloween activities like pumpkin carving and face painting. Visitors can also make treats at 10 to 12 houses in the town of Haunt-o-Ween, before jumping on the 40-foot-high carousel. Plus, parents can have fun visiting the Malibu Wine Tasting Garden. Tickets are currently on sale for $ 35.







Haunted Hollywood Tour (Los Angeles)

Courtesy of fever

Experience Hollywood in a way you’ve never experienced before. This haunted Hollywood tour begins at the famous El Capitan Theater before taking visitors through the scenes of crime, murder, accidents, and trauma that still resonate across Hollywood Boulevard and other iconic streets. Tickets for the hour-long tour, which runs until October 11, start at $ 26 per ticket, with the option to take a detour for four more terrifying stories.







Candlelight Catacombs Tour (New York)

Courtesy of fever

Get a real scare with this catacombs tour, which takes place under the Basilica of Old St. Patricks Cathedral in Manhattan. The 90-minute tour, led by a professional guide, will take up to 25 visitors through the hundreds of crypts found under the nave of the 200-year-old church. The St. Patricks Catacombs are the only ones found in New York City and are only part of a handful in the United States.







Candelight: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions (San Francisco)

Courtesy of Fever – Credit: Courtesy of Fever Up

Courtesy of Fever Up

Tickets sell out quickly for this Halloween-themed concert, which takes place in the beautiful open-air hall in Gasser Garden. The talented Listeso String Quartet will perform classic renditions of beloved Halloween themed songs, shows and films such as Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, Beetlejuice and Stranger Things. Tickets are currently available for shows through the end of the month, starting at $ 55 per person.

Ghost Town Tour (San Francisco)

Courtesy of fever

Visitors and locals alike will enjoy this interactive ghost tour through San Francisco’s most historic neighborhoods. The tour will begin at the 450 Sutter Building, a mysterious building covered in intricate Neo-Mayan carvings before passing through the gates of the Pacific Union Club, the old mansion that can’t seem to get rid of a ghost from its past life. Finally, the expert guide will lead visitors through Nob Hill, one of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, where countless unexpected disasters and fascinating horror stories have unfolded.







Jack the Ripper Tour (London)

Courtesy of fever

The people of London are invited to this thrilling walking tour, which covers all the sites where the infamous Jack the Ripper committed his grisly murders. The two-hour interactive experience, which includes information about the salacious Victorian life of the 1880s, is perfect for horror and history buffs. Tickets are currently available for $ 27.







Candlelight: Musics and Classics from Halloween Movies (London)

Courtesy of fever

Immerse yourself in the stunning architecture of London’s iconic Butchers Hall while enjoying beautiful classical renditions of your favorite Halloween movie music. The hour-long concert will feature exciting soundtracks from iconic films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter and new favorites such as Knives Out. The hour-long concert takes place on October 31 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.







Witchcraft! Spooky Spirit Mixology Class (Virtual)

Courtesy of fever

You can still have fun from home, with this virtual mixology class. After purchasing your tickets, which cost $ 50 apiece, Fever Up will provide you with all the ingredients you need to whip up three mystical and smoky cocktails. The 1-hour interactive course includes cocktail-making techniques and step-by-step recipes that include ingredients such as mezcal, gin, and lambanog. You can choose dates and times that fit your schedule until the end of October, but the time slots are quick, so you’ll want to act fast.







