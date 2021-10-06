The Obamas are preparing a Netflix film about Bayard Rustin starring Colman Domingo – The Hollywood Reporter





Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic focusing on influential civil and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin produced by Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald also star in the Netflix drama, directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s black stockings. Wolfe wrote the screenplay with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind the Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington and organizing Freedom Rides. A practitioner of non-violent resistance, he has been arrested and beaten several times for flouting the laws of the Jim Crow era. He was also arrested for his sexual orientation, which he tried to keep a secret as many believed it would undermine the civil rights work Rustin and others were trying to accomplish (and indeed was used by racist politicians. ). Rustin also helped organize the 1963 March on Washington, the famous rally where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech. Barack Obama awarded Rustin a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. Rock, who will play opposite Domingo’s Rustin, will play Roy Wilkins, former leader of the NAACP; Turman, as activist and co-organizer of March on Washington A. Philip Randolph; and McDonald, like Ella Baker, who has been called the most influential woman in the civil rights movement. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald.

Courtesy of Corey Nickols; Bobby Keelboat; Michel orenstein Bruce Cohen, who won an Oscar for the production american beauty and got nominations for Milk and Silver Linings Playbook, produced with Tonia Davis of Higher Ground. Executive producers are Mark R. Wright and Alex G. Scott of Higher Ground. The project is the first narrative feature film to go into production from Higher Ground, which previously “featured” some films, including the Kevin Hart drama. Paternity and the drama of Michael Keaton Value. The company has already achieved success on the documentary side with its first release, American factory, which won the 2019 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Rustin is a major break for Domingo. In recent years he has appeared in If Beale Street could speak and at Wolfe Mom Rainey facing Chadwick Boseman, winning Indie Spirit and SAG Awards nominations. Most recently it appeared in the fellow. Today, at age 52, he arrives at the head of a prestigious drama with major actors involved. Rock last performed in Seen to restart Spiral and then appears in David O. Russell’s latest feature project, currently untitled. Turman worked with Domingo and Wolfe in Mom Rainey. McDonald is a six-time Tony Award winner which appeared in this summer’s Aretha Franklin biopic, The respect. She has her own connection to Barack Obama, as the former president awarded her the National Medal of Arts in 2016. Domingo is replaced by Gersh, Liebman Entertainment and Shreck Rose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/obamas-netflix-movie-bayard-rustin-colman-domingo-1235025806/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos