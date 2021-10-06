Entertainment
AEW heads to Philadelphia and Mark Henry says he expects excitement
All Elite Wrestling is making waves in the professional wrestling industry.
The company recently signed big name CM Punk and Bryan Danielson and is giving World Wrestling Entertainment a run for its money.
AEW: Dynamite arrives at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Mark Henry, a longtime record holder and wrestler powerlifter, works for AEW as an analyst, trainer, scout and mentor.
The strongest man in the world has high hopes for what fans can expect in Philadelphia.
Excitement, Henry said last week in a phone interview. A feeling of brotherhood in the crowd. Our fanbase is growing at a rapid rate. I think there are a lot of people who don’t know AEW. It seems like every time someone new comes along they get a sense of what this crowd is like and they want to be a part of it. Expect greatness. There is always some kind of surprise. There is always some way to make everyone walk away from there feeling like they’ve been through something. And that’s what wrestling is meant to be.
The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on TNT from 8 p.m.
The City of Brotherly Love has been home to many memorable moments in Henry’s career.
Dude, I had my first game in a pay-per-view in Philadelphia, Henry said. I had one of the greatest angles I’ve ever been involved in wrestling in Philadelphia, me and John Cena. There is a lot of history with me and Philadelphia. I rang a bell at a Sixers game. I have done a lot of things in the South Philly community. And I ate a lot of cheesesteaks and there will be a few more while I’m there.
AEW is challenging WWE in a big way in TV ratings.
WWE hadn’t lost a weekly cable race since World Championship Wrestling scored higher in 1998.
AEW Dynamite on Wednesday Night has been neck and neck with the WWE Monday Night Raw in the 18-49 age group for the past three weeks, according to Sports Illustrated. AEW tied WWE in the demographic the week of September 6. The following week, AEW edged out WWE in the key demographic.
From what I understand, WWE doesn’t feel like there’s competition, Henry said. So, I am not concerned with them and what they do. I’m just concerned about what I’m doing and what our group is doing. Were damn fine. I like this. I like the fact that it’s not just lip service. It’s not just us who say we are doing really well. The proof is in the pudding. You look at the odds and you look at the demographics that matter, was # 1 across the board. were very successful. Everything is moving forward. Did not live in the past.
WWE Hall of Fame member Henry signed with AEW in June and is certainly enjoying the experience.
It’s a great company, said Henry. I feel valued. I have the impression that my contribution is taken. It’s just an exciting time. We’ve been # 1 in cable for the past five weeks. And it’s only getting better. Being a young company, there is a lot of room for growth. Nobody looks like AEW is broken because it isn’t. It’s just on the rise. Being here is an incredible feeling. The camaraderie and a lot of young talents, I feel useful to help them.
I don’t do the training. I do more of enlightenment, psychology, storytelling, Henry added. If I teach, it’s individualized. Someone needs to know how to do something related to something they are already doing and there is a more efficient way. Like any coach, you see something and you fix it and you have a better product.
