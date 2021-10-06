Zaira Wasim posts first pic, 2 years after leaving Bollywood

Bombay: Zaira Wasim, who has appeared in films such as “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar,” shared a photo on social media, two years after leaving Bollywood in 2019.

Zaira took to Instagram, where she shared the image. In the photo, the former actress is dressed in a burqa and standing on a bridge. His face is not visible because his back is turned towards the camera. She captioned the photo: “The hot October sun”.

The photography currently has 1,36,000 likes on the photo-sharing site.

In 2020, Zaira had asked her fans and followers to remove her photos and videos from social media, saying she was trying to start a new life.

She had written: “Hello everyone !! I just want to take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. You have all been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything.

“I ask you to remove my photos from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same,” she added.

It was in 2019 that Zaira announced her “dissociation” from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Zaira’s last film as an actor was “The Sky Is Pink” of 2019 starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.

(IANS)