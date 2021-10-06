Ravan de Ramayan, actor Arvind Trivedi, dies of heart attack at 82





Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Ramayan television series in 1987, died at the age of 82. Trivedi suffered from age-related illnesses. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Trivedi’s nephew Kaushaubh Trivedi confirmed the actor’s death to indianexpress.com. Uncle Arvind was not doing well and his health has deteriorated further over the past two years. He died Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. after suffering a heart attack. He was 82 years old. He went peacefully to his home in Kandivali (Mumbai), surrounded by his family. The veteran actor was cremated at the Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground in the Kandivali region early Wednesday morning. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, took to his social media platform to pay tribute to the late actor. “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De… I am speechless, I have lost the father figure, my guide, sympathizer and gentleman.” Actress Dipika Chikhalia, who tried out the role of Sita in the series, also shared her condolences. “My heart expressed its condolences to her family, a very beautiful human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan,” she wrote on Instagram. Ramayan’s Ram, actor Arun Govil, also remembered his late friend as he paid tribute to him. ,,: Arun Govil (@ arungovil12) October 6, 2021 Trivedi, after achieving success with Ramayana, has also appeared on Doordarshan shows as Vikram Aur Betaal. He has been a prolific Gujarati actor for over 40 years. He has acted in Gujarati films like Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya (1998), Kunwarbai Nu Mamerun (1974), Santu Rangili (1976). He has also made some Hindi films like Jangal Mein Mangal (1972) and Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973) among others. He made almost 300 films in his career. Arvind was Acting Chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002 to 2003.

