Will Dhoni enter Bollywood? Cricketer gave a funny answer to this question





NewsNCR

Post date – 10:44 a.m., Wednesday October 6, 21

Follow us – The cool captain of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) announced his retirement from international cricket in August of last year. However, in the Indian Premier League he continues to play for Chennai Superkings. Besides cricket, Dhoni is also very present in the commercials. Dhoni’s style was seen in the recently released IPL 2021 ad. Many Dhoni fans have even advised him to enter Bollywood, but what Dhoni thinks about his Bollywood debut was recently revealed by Dhoni. The biopic of Dhoni has been made, in which actor Sushant Singh Rajput has played his part. A lot of people at the time demanded that Dhoni play his own character in his biopic, but it is very difficult for a cricketer to stay in front of the camera for long, which Dhoni also feels. According to a report in India Today, Dhoni says he doesn’t even consider entering Bollywood after retirement because he thinks acting isn’t easy. Do you know what Dhoni said when he entered Bollywood? According to the report, Dhoni said- You know Bollywood isn’t really my bus. As far as the ads go, I’m pretty happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I think it’s a very tough job and a very difficult one to deal with. I’ll leave it to the movie stars to do that, because they’re really good at it. I will be associated with cricket. I can only approach Abhinay through advertisements, but no more than that. Very few people know that Dhoni made an appearance in a Bollywood film, but his film never came out. This movie was ‘Hook Ya Crook’ directed by David Dhawan. The film had actors like John Abraham and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. Filming for this film began in 2010. The story of this film was that of a boy whose dream is to join the Indian cricket team, but who unfortunately ends up in prison. Dhoni made an appearance in this movie, but for some reason the filming couldn’t be completed and the movie was put in a cold room. Let us tell you that recently cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan made their film debuts after retirement. Harbhajan Singh’s Friendship movie was released last month. At the same time, Irfan Pathan also appeared in the movie Cobra. Vinod Kambli, Ajay Jadeja and former Australian cricketer Brett Lee have also appeared in films in front of these two players. In such a situation, Dhoni fans are also desperate to see him on the big screen in cinema. Also Read – Aryan Khan Drug Case: Like other defendants in custody, Aryan eats food from National Hindu restaurant, reads science books Arvind Trivedi has died: Many celebrities shocked by the death of their favorite Ravana aka Arvind Trivedi, the co-stars also paid tribute

