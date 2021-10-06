MS Dhoni on his Bollywood plans | MS Dhoni says Bollywood is not his cup of tea; “The closest I can do to play are advertisements”

Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently left millions of his fans heartbroken when he announced his retirement from international cricket. However, unlike most cricketers, Dhoni has no plans to pursue a career in Bollywood after saying goodbye to cricket.

According to a report published in India Today, Dhoni made it clear that he did not wish to enter showbiz. He said Bollywood is not his cup of tea because he finds it a difficult profession and very difficult to manage. He further added that he would rather stick to acting in commercials.

The news portal quoted Dhoni as saying, “You know Bollywood isn’t really my cup of tea. As far as commercials go, I’m happy to do them. When it comes to movies, I think. that it’s a very hard job and very difficult to manage. I would let the movie stars do it because they are really good at it. I will stick to cricket. The closest to comedy is advertisements and nothing more. “

In the past, many cricketers like Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli, Bret Lee, Sandeep Patil and others have tried their hand at acting. Recently, Harbhajan Singh made a foray into the Tamil film Friendship while Irrfan Pathan is set to make his acting debut in Vikram’s Tamil film.



Cobra.

Although MS Dhoni is not keen on pursuing a career in Bollywood, her real story has already hit the big screen. In 2016, famous filmmaker Neeraj Pandey made a film about the life of Dhoni with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.