Five late Bollywood icon movies

The late Vinod Khanna was one of the most beloved Bollywood actors to have graced the big screen. During her nearly five-decade career, which began in 1968, Khanna has appeared in over 150 films and brought several memorable characters to life. On the 74th anniversary of Khannas’ birth, we take a look at five memorable film roles from the award recipient Dadasaheb Phalke. Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) Bollywood hero Vinod Khanna started his career playing supporting roles, anti-heroes and villains. In director Raj Khosla’s Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Khanna played a notorious dacoit named Jabbar Singh, who terrorizes the inhabitants of a village. The premise is very similar to Sholay (1984), and Dharmendra also plays the protagonist. Achanak (1973) This Gulzar-directed plot features the actual murder case of KM Nanavati against the state of Maharashtra in 1959. The film mainly deals with the treatment of Major Ranjeet Khannas (Vinod Khanna) in a hospital by Dr. Chaudhary (Om Shivpuri) and nurse Radha (Farida Jalal) who develops an affection for the hero only to learn that he has been sentenced to death for killing his wife Pushpa (Lily Chakravarty) and his best friend Prakash. Shaque (1976) This gripping murder drama and mystery, directed by Aruna-Vikas, has received critical acclaim for its directing and performance. The story revolves around Khannas Vinod Joshi, who witnesses the murder of a colleague in his office. One person is arrested based on Joshi’s testimony but another character, Maan Singh (Dutt), sends a letter to Joshi’s wife, Meena (Azmi), making her suspect her husband in the case. Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) Khanna stars as Inspector Amar Khanna in this cult Manmohan Desai movie. His fight scene with Amitabh Bachchans character Anthony is one of the most watched scenes in the film. But (1991) Inspired by the short story by Tagores Khudito Pashan (Hungry Stones), Lekin, directed by Gulzar, is a mystery of reincarnation. Samir (Khanna), a government employee, is sent to the abandoned mansion of a deceased king in Rajasthan for official work. Here, he meets a spirit named Reva (Dimple Kapadia), who tries to tell him about his tragic story related to the mansion. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

