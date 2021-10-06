Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz has Bollywood on the cards after the show

Bombay:Umar Riaz, who is one of the contestants for the 15th season of “Bigg Boss”, says he would like to discover himself as an actor if he gets the chance to work in the industry after his stint in the industry. reality TV-show.

Umar, who is the brother of model-rapper Asim Riaz, spoke about his expectations after the show.

“I want to get into this field and explore myself as an actor, which I have already done with one or two clips. My co-star and director told me that you don’t look like a person who did this for the first time, ”said Umar, who has a medical background.

“Coming from a medical background, the emotions are there because I have seen so much in life. Acting is a matter of emotions. After ‘Bigg Boss’, if I have the chance to work in the industry, I would love to do it, ”he added.

“Bigg Boss 15”, broadcast on Colors, is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show has big names such as Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Vishal Kotian among others.

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by the English staff at Sambad and is published from a syndicated feed.)