JACK and Urban League offer a “Game Changer” program
CLEVELAND JACK Entertainment and the Urban League of Greater Cleveland team up to train people for new careers.
The Game Changer program builds on an existing program offered by JACK Entertainment called Table Games Academy, which trains people to become table game resellers for games like blackjack and baccarat. It is a chance for people to start a new job or pursue a new career, especially as a result of unemployment due to the pandemic.
There are two trainings coming from October 12 to November 20, one during the day and one in the evening. Both are offered free of charge to the twenty or so participants in each training session.
Kathryn M. Hall, vice president of diversity and inclusion at JACK Entertainment, said people don’t need a degree or existing skills as a reseller to be part of the program.
They just need to be a fun loving person who wants to learn a new skill. We’ll teach them everything they need to know about the table game dealer business, Hall said. So they must be an optimistic person. They must be a person who is enthusiastic about having fun and working in the entertainment business.
She said that one thing she learned from working in the gaming industry is that it’s a well-kept secret and that a lot of people don’t look to the gaming industry for careers. potential, though, according to JACK Entertainment, table game resellers can earn up to $ 1,000 per week. .
What’s unique is that you can enter this industry at the entry level and work your way up to any number of positions you want, Hall said.
Since the casino is open 24/7, Hall said it was a good choice for people starting a new career or looking for their first job.
We also have the tuition reimbursement, so we encourage college students to take a look at the program as well, Hall said. They can come and learn the skill at night, go to school during the day, and use our tuition reimbursement.
Marsha Mockabee, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland, said that as the pandemic emerges, the Urban League is trying to expose our community to all possible employment opportunities.
Urban League will train people in the program in soft skills, while JACK Entertainment will train them in technical skills for table games.
What we’re seeing is that it’s important to do these kinds of programs where people aren’t in training for months and a long time before they get a chance to be hired, Mockabee said.
She said it was a good opportunity for people to go back to work and have gainful employment.
We know that unemployment benefits are running out and we want people in our community to have a sustainable salary that can help them support their families and do whatever they need to get out of this predicament. the economic times we are in right now, Mockabee said.
Katie Collins is a table games dealer at JACK who went through the Table Games Academy about ten years ago.
When I first came to the Academy, I didn’t know anything about table games, Collins said. I had played a few small slots over the years, but didn’t even know how to deal a card, cards count. I didn’t know anything about how a game works.
She noted that dealerships are essentially creating [their] own salary.
A lot of people don’t know we’re tip employees, so the better customer service you provide, the better you will do, Collins said. I left a job that I didn’t have a very good earning potential for, and I came here and now I have a house, I can afford a car. I was able, just by providing this good customer service, to create a life that I couldn’t have done anywhere else.
Collins encouraged people to go and start the program.
Don’t be afraid to expose yourself, because until you do, until you give it that shot and you go, you won’t know if this is the right solution, Collins said. .
She congratulated the trainers who run the program.
They’re really good at working with your strengths and weaknesses, and they’re going to make sure you’re comfortable and able to try it out, Collins said. And who knows, it might end up being a career that takes you everywhere. It could be your lifelong career, just with that simple thought to apply.
One thing Collins loves about his job is that it’s in the heart of downtown Cleveland.
Were a great sports city, a very large theater community, Collins said. You are going to interact daily with people who come to these sporting events, maybe from a sporting event, going to a show. Lots of people from the outside come here recently because Cleveland has become a tourist destination so you have the option to create or continue someone’s experience when they’re downtown which is so much fun .
You must be at least 21 years old to participate in the training.
More information can be found here.
