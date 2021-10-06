Entertainment
The Bollywood-style story of actor Gourav Chaudhary, from ignorance to getting a role in a web series
Bollywood movies are full of heroes who make their dreams come true despite several challenges in life. While these roles are inspiring they are always fictional, the world is full of stories of real people who provide better inspiration. On such an inspiring story is from actor Gourav Chaudhary. Gourav encountered many obstacles in his journey, but his uniqueness lies in the fact that he never gave up. We told him about his journey and it’s as good as a Bollywood story. With a balance of dream and drama in his story, Gourav made his dreams come true and succeeded. From a struggling actor, he came to a turning point in his life. He has a lead role in a web series that will soon be shown on one of the OTT platforms.
Gourav who was passionate about an acting career from his childhood started auditioning for acting roles right after his 12th grade. While his parents wanted him to take a course, all he wanted was an acting career. To strike a balance, Gourav enrolled in a course at the Frankfinn Institute in Mumbai. This meant his parents would be happy if he wasn’t wasting his time wrestling and could stay in Mumbai and attend auditions. Gourav looks back on his journey and smiles, remembering that he sometimes missed his lessons to attend auditions. However, he also remembers this time as the darkest period of his life. Gourav attended many hearings but got no response.
After completing his studies, he found a job with an airline, but was unable to register because he had an accident in his hometown. Gourav calls it fate because it was then that he got to know Musical.ly through his brother. He then started making and posting videos. At the same time, he started tutoring students in his neighborhood to earn money. His tutoring job was successful and he also received job offers from schools. Gourav, however, was determined to embark on an acting career.
While he saw many people succeed thanks to TikTok, Gourav did not find significant luck.
None of his videos were going viral and he was shot. When he had 10,000 subscribers, one of his videos went viral. It received 700,000 views and 84,000 likes. As a result, Gaurav’s subscriber base grew by 10,000 subscribers in just 2 days. However, in the months that followed, it seemed that this happiness was short-lived. Despite many efforts, none of his videos went viral. He was very close to giving up. Just when Gourav decided to bury his dreams and focus on his career as a tutor, he posted two final videos on his TikTok. It turned out to be a turning point in Gourav’s life as one of these videos went viral. It was the popular video ‘Mela Babu ne thana thaya’. Gourav became a TikTok sensation overnight and its subscriber base reached 100,000 subscribers within 2 days. This was only the start of his successful saga and Gaurav has given many popular dialogues since.
He had encountered another roadblock when TikTok was banned in India. However, by that time, he had already surpassed 100,000 subscribers on Instagram and YouTube. He is now followed by 740,000 subscribers on Instagram. With 6.8 million followers, he was signed on as Exclusive Content Creator by Mx Takatak and also completed several branding assignments. To add another feather to his cap, Gourav will be seen in a web series which will be broadcast soon on one of the OTT platforms. Gourav takes great pride in his achievement and is determined to appear in other web series in the future.
Gourav’s story is an inspiration to never give up on your dreams. We hope more people realize this and will continue to work hard to achieve their dreams.
He dreams of being celebrated even after his death and hopes people will remember him for his good work. Gourav’s journey is an inspiration for young people to continue working towards their dreams.
