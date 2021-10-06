89 Californians Worth $ 1.1 Trillion On Forbes List Of Richest Americans – Redlands Daily Facts





Lynsi Snyder is No. 269 on the Forbes 400 to $ 4.2 billion In-N-Out Burger list. She has fully controlled the family business In-N-Out since 2010. (File photo by Joshua Sudock, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Donald Bren is # 46 on the Forbes 400 2021. His fortune of $ 16.2 billion comes from Irvine Co. real estate. (Photo by ARMANDO BROWN, Contributing Photographer)

Platinum Equity, based in Los Angeles, is led by Tom Gores. It is No. 176 on the Forbes 400 at $ 5.9 billion. (Courtesy of Platinum Equity)

Los Angeles pharmaceutical pioneer Patrick Soon-Shiong. He is number 89 on the Forbes 400 with $ 8.9 billion. (NANTWORK AUTHORIZATION)

Rick Caruso, 62, has a net worth of $ 4.3 billion from his Los Angeles mall development company. This placed him # 261 on the Forbes 400. (J. Emilio Flores / The New York Times) (J. Emilio Flores / The New York Times) If you think California has a lot of really, really wealthy people, you are right! My faithful assessment of the 2021 edition of the Forbes 400 the venerable list of the richest people in America found 89 Californians listed are worth a total of $ 1.105 trillion. How much money is it? Well, that’s roughly equal to $ 3,300 for the 330 million Americans or $ 135 for each of the 8 billion people on this planet. These Golden Staters have nest eggs equivalent to nearly a quarter of the total $ 4.5 trillion value of all the 400 a club members who required a minimum of $ 2.9 billion per person to make the cut. (By the way, former President Donald Trump missed it!) Or you could buy every private home in Virginia in early 2021. Or every home in nine states combined of North Dakota, Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Vermont, West Virginia, Delaware , the District of Columbia, Rhode Island and Nebraska. And only six state-owned companies in the world are over $ 1 trillion: Apple, Microsoft, Saudi Aramco, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon. It’s no surprise that the Golden State members at the top of this exclusive list are all tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz of Facebook and Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Eric Schmidt of Google. The fortunes cited by Forbes also include people enriched by two traditional industries in California: Hollywood and real estate. Entertainment titans include David Geffen, George Lucas, Reed Hastings, Steven Spielberg and Haim Saban and Donald Bren, Rick Caruso, Jean Pritzker, Anthony Pritzker and Edward Roski Jr. Some well-known consumer goods brands have also created riches that qualify for the 400 list: Marijke Mars (Mars candy), Gary Friedman (Restoration Hardware), Lynsi Snyder (In-N-Out Burger), Rodney Sacks (Monster energy drinks) and John Fisher (Gap). By the way, the two biggest fortunes are very familiar to Californians: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos topped $ 201 billion with ex-Californian Elon Musk just behind at $ 190.5 billion. The founder of Tesla and SpaceX now claims to be a Texan. Note: The 89 Californians listed had an average of $ 11.4 billion in assets, a bonus that would have ranked 63rd in individual fortunes on this year’s Forbes list. Courtesy of the magazine’s research, here are the 89 richest Californians in order of their American ranking among the 400, their age, their wealth (as of September 3) and where all that money came from … No. 3: Mark Zuckerberg (37), $ 134.5 billion from Facebook No. 5: Larry Page (48), $ 123 billion from Google Number 6: Sergey Brin (48), $ 118.5 billion from Google No. 29: Dustin Moskovitz (37), $ 24.1 billion from Facebook No. 30: Eric Schmidt (66), $ 23.9 billion from Google No. 33: Laurene Powell Jobs and her family (57), $ 22.1 billion from Apple, Disney No. 34: Jensen Huang (58), $ 21.3 billion in semiconductors N ° 38: Robert Pera (43), $ 19 billion in wireless networking hardware N ° 46: Donald Bren (89), $ 16.2 billion from Irvine Co. real estate No. 51: John Doerr (70), $ 15.2 billion in venture capital No. 51: Bobby Murphy (33), $ 15.2 billion from Snapchat No. 53: Jack Dorsey (44), $ 14.9 billion from Twitter, Square No. 54: Eric Yuan and his family (51), $ 14.5 billion from Zoom Video Communications No. 55: Evan Spiegel (31), $ 13.8 billion from Snapchat N ° 57: Brian Chesky (40), $ 12.5 billion from Airbnb N ° 60: Brian Armstrong (38), $ 11.5 billion in cryptocurrency N ° 60: Charles Schwab (84), $ 11.5 billion from discount brokerage N ° 65: Jan Koum (45), $ 10.9 billion from WhatsApp No. 66: Joe Gebbia (40), $ 10.8 billion from Airbnb No. 66: Gordon Moore (92), $ 10.8 billion from Intel N ° 71: David Geffen (78), $ 10.5 billion in movies, record labels No. 74: Marc Benioff (57), $ 10.2 billion in enterprise software N ° 75: Steven Rales (70), $ 10.1 billion manufacturing No. 76: Nathan Blecharczyk (38), $ 10 billion from Airbnb No. 88: George Roberts (78), $ 9 billion in private equity No. 89: Patrick Soon-Shiong (69), $ 8.9 billion in pharmaceuticals No. 92: Vinod Khosla (66), $ 8.6 billion in venture capital No. 98: Jack Dangermond (76), $ 8.4 billion from mapping software No. 107: Douglas Leone (64), $ 8.1 billion in venture capital No. 108: Marijke Mars (57), $ 8 billion worth of candy, pet food No. 108: Stewart and Lynda Resnick (N / A), $ 8 billion from agriculture, water No. 124: George Lucas (77), $ 7.2 billion from Star Wars No. 124: Michael Moritz (67), $ 7.2 billion in venture capital No. 133: Ken Xie (58), $ 7 billion from cybersecurity No. 134: Anthony Wood (55), $ 6.9 billion from Roku No. 138: Jeff Skoll (56), $ 6.8 billion from eBay No. 141: David Sun (69), $ 6.7 billion in Kingston memory chips No. 141: John Tu (80), $ 6.7 billion Kingston memory chips No. 146: Henry Samueli (67), $ 6.6 billion Broadcom semiconductor No. 151: Meg Whitman (65), $ 6.4 billion from eBay No. 161: Antony Ressler (59), $ 6.2 billion from finance No. 168: Edward Roski, Jr. (82), $ 6.1 billion in real estate No. 168: John A. Sobrato and his family (82), $ 6.1 billion from real estate No. 172: Chris Larsen (61), $ 6 billion in cryptocurrency No. 176: Scott Cook (69), $ 5.9 billion worth of software No. 176: Tom Gores (57), $ 5.9 billion in private equity No. 182: Peter Gassner (56), $ 5.8 billion worth of software No. 182: Henri Nicolas, III. (61), $ 5.8 billion in Broadcom semiconductors No. 188: Reed Hastings (60), $ 5.7 billion from Netflix No. 195: David Baszucki (58), $ 5.6 billion from Roblox online games No. 195: Dagmar Dolby and His Family (80), $ 5.6 billion from Dolby Laboratories No. 195: Eric Smidt (61), $ 5.6 billion from Harbor Freight Tools No. 200: Don Hankey (78), $ 5.5 billion in auto loans No. 206: Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer (59), $ 5.2 billion from Cargill No. 209: Jeff Tangney (49), $ 5.1 billion from healthcare IT No. 224: Jeff Rothschild (66), $ 4.8 billion from Facebook n ° 229: Rupert Johnson, Jr. (81), $ 4.7 billion from Franklin Templeton’s financial management No. 247: Gary Friedman (64), $ 4.5 billion from Restoration Hardware No. 253: Jeff T. Green (44), $ 4.4 billion in online advertising No. 261: Rick Caruso (62), $ 4.3 billion in real estate No. 269: Lynsi Snyder (39), $ 4.2 billion In-N-Out Burger No. 273: Thomas Siebel (68), $ 4.1 billion in enterprise software No. 273: Peter Thiel (53), $ 4.1 billion from Facebook, investments No. 273: Steven Udvar-Hazy (75), $ 4.1 billion from aircraft leasing N ° 289: Jean (Gigi) Pritzker (59), 3.9 billion dollars in hotels, investments N ° 289: Donald Sterling (87), $ 3.9 billion in real estate N ° 289: Michael Xie (52), $ 3.9 billion in cybersecurity No. 300: Michael Milken (75), $ 3.8 billion in investment No. 310: Anthony Pritzker (60), $ 3.7 billion in hotels, investments No. 310: Steven Spielberg (74), $ 3.7 billion films n ° 318: David Filo (55), $ 3.6 billion from Yahoo n ° 318: Jay Paul (74), $ 3.6 billion from real estate No. 333: Archie Aldis Emmerson and his family (92), $ 3.5 billion from the forest, sawmills No. 333: Romesh T. Wadhwani (74), $ 3.5 billion in software n ° 340: Behdad Eghbali (45), $ 3.4 billion in private equity n ° 340: Jose E. Feliciano (48), $ 3.4 billion in private equity n ° 340: RJ Scaringe (38), $ 3.4 billion Rivian electric truck n ° 340: Jerry Yang (52), $ 3.4 billion from Yahoo n ° 358: Ben Silbermann (39), $ 3.3 billion on social media n ° 363: Aneel Bhusri (55), $ 3.2 billion in enterprise software n ° 363: Alice Schwartz (95), $ 3.2 billion in biotechnology N ° 368: Haim Saban (76), $ 3.1 billion from the television network, investments N ° 368: Rodney Sacks (71), $ 3.1 billion Monster Energy Drinks n ° 377: Neal Blue and his family (86), $ 3 billion in defense n ° 377: Jed McCaleb (46), $ 3 billion in cryptocurrency n ° 389: Riley Bechtel and family (69), $ 2.9 billion from engineering and construction n ° 389: Baiju Bhatt (36), $ 2.9 billion from Robinhood stock trading app n ° 389: John Fisher (60), $ 2.9 billion from Gap n ° 389: Paul Sciarra (40), $ 2.9 billion from Pinterest

