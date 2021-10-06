Meiyang Chang: Being in Bollywood Keeps Me Young | Bollywood

For singer-actor Meiyang Chang, there is no greater joy than being in the entertainment industry. In fact, he credits his profession with not only helping him make a name for himself, but also keeping him young.

I’m 39 but I don’t want to, shares Chang, who celebrated his birthday today.

One would assume that with all the pressure that comes with being part of this profession, it would make one think otherwise, but not Chang, who quit his job as a dentist to devote himself to singing and acting.

For me, it’s actually different. If I was still in dentistry I think I would have thought Oh my gosh I’m so old. But the beautiful thing is that since I arrived in Mumbai it has allowed me and just about everyone to participate agelessly. Being in Bollywood keeps me young. We think toh hogi hi physical age but we are young at heart. I could be 90 tomorrow and still feel young, energetic and charged. I don’t know what it would be like in another profession but I’m just happy to be here, says the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Badmaash Company in 2010.

After the fear of Covid on his last birthday, Chang is looking forward to his birthday this year and especially since he would have a working birthday and celebrate the special day on set with the team.

It will be a working anniversary because it is the best type of anniversary. Since I came to Mumbai it’s my 14th year and I think I have worked on 10 of them, and three have Ben’s not working. One of them was last year which was a disaster as I had contracted Covid on my birthday. So it was a memorable birthday for all the wrong reasons, the 1962- The War of the Hills the actor explains.

Speaking of how the celebration of her special day has changed over the years, Chang reveals that she has always been marred by reviews. It was mostly a graduation anniversary because October was always the time for my final dentistry exams and every 6 years I told my friends I wouldn’t party. Before that, I was in a boarding school, so it would be a very low-key affair, he concludes.