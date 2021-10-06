Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon reunite after Bareilly Ki Barfi in the upcoming original story, Hum Do Hamare Do. The film is released direct on Disney + Hotstar.

Hum Do Hamare Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon to release October 29 on Disney + Hotstar

Hum Do Hamare DoThe teaser begins as we see Rajkummar Rao stuck in a pickle when sweetheart Kriti Sanon summons her parents to talk about their marriage. What follows is a hilarious journey as our lead man may be forced to adopt a whole new set of parents. We also see the inimitable Paresh Rawal as well as the delicious Ratna Pathak Shah.

Dinesh Vijan presents, Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah and Aparshakti Khurana, directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, begins airing October 29 on Disney + Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks radiant in a gorgeous lime yellow one-shoulder dress for the Hum Do Humare Do promotions

More Pages: Hum Do Hamare Do Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.